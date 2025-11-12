WWE fans were moved to tears after Nikki Bella — now Nikki Garcia — reunited with her former fiancé, John Cena, during the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.

The brief but heartfelt encounter marked their first meeting since their public split in 2018, prompting an outpouring of nostalgia across social media.

A Reunion Seven Years in the Making

Bella revealed the reunion on her podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, explaining that she and Cena crossed paths backstage for the first time in 'seven or eight years.' The 41-year-old reality star described it as 'a very beautiful conversation,' adding, 'It was so nice.'

Cena, 48, appeared at the pay-per-view event as a special guest, while Bella made her first major WWE appearance in years. Although cameras didn't capture the exchange, Bella confirmed that the private meeting was genuine—and deeply meaningful.

Their reunion drew instant attention online, with fans calling it 'bittersweet,' 'nostalgic,' and 'closure we all needed.' Clips of the two from their WWE heyday flooded timelines, reigniting memories of one of wrestling's most famous romances.

Once Wrestling's Golden Couple

Bella and Cena's relationship captivated WWE audiences for years. The couple's on-screen chemistry blossomed into real life, culminating in Cena's public proposal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, the engagement ended a year later — a split documented in detail on Total Bellas.

The breakup, while amicable, highlighted the pressures of fame and competing career ambitions. Fans followed their story closely as both navigated life beyond the ring and the spotlight of WWE's cameras.

Where They Stand Today

Since parting ways, both stars have found new chapters. Nikki Garcia has transitioned into television, podcasting, and entrepreneurship alongside her twin sister Brie Garcia. Together, they co-founded Bonita Bonita Wine and launched several lifestyle ventures.

Cena, meanwhile, married engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020 and continues to balance his acting career with occasional WWE appearances. His roles in Peacemaker and Fast X have solidified his Hollywood success while maintaining ties to the wrestling world that made him a household name.

Despite their past, both have spoken warmly about each other in interviews. Bella has described Cena as 'an incredible man' who shaped her confidence, while Cena has referred to Bella as 'a remarkable woman' who taught him 'a lot about love and life.'

Fans Celebrate a 'Full Circle Moment'

Although WWE didn't broadcast the reunion, Bella's revelation quickly went viral. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit with emotional tributes.

One fan wrote, 'Seeing John and Nikki talk again after all these years — that's the closure we all needed.' Another commented, 'Wrestling gave us their love story, but time gave us their peace.'

The encounter, while brief, reminded fans why the pair's relationship remains one of WWE's most memorable storylines — a blend of passion, heartbreak, and enduring respect.