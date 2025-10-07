It started with a celebration, a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a friend's wedding day. But for Selena Gomez, a moment of unguarded relaxation has become the centre of an unexpected social media storm, all accidentally captured and shared by her close friend, Taylor Swift.

The viral clip, first posted to Swift's Instagram Stories before spreading rapidly across X (formerly Twitter), shows a light-hearted moment of Gomez being fitted into her wedding gown. In the brief footage, however, Gomez is seen holding what appears to be a vape pen, sparking immediate and divisive reactions online. Though the moment was casual and seemingly private, fans quickly took sides, with some criticising the behaviour while others defended Gomez's autonomy.

Mixed Reactions Online

The backlash was swift. Within hours, the clip had been reposted by fan accounts and pop culture aggregators, including Pop Crave, prompting hundreds of comments. Some users criticised Gomez for vaping at a formal event, arguing that it was disrespectful and unhealthy, especially given her status as a role model.

'Selena vaping at a wedding while Taylor's filming is so unserious', wrote one user, while another added, 'She's grown, but it's still disappointing to see'.

Many others defended Gomez, pointing out that she is an adult and entitled to make personal choices, particularly in what she believed was a private setting. 'She wasn't doing anything illegal. People need to stop policing women for every breath they take', one fan tweeted.

The incident has reignited broader conversations about celebrity behaviour, privacy, and the intense scrutiny that follows public figures. Some commentators noted that Swift likely did not intend to capture Gomez vaping, and that the clip's virality was more a reflection of fan obsession than any real scandal.

Taylor Swift with Selena Gomez at her wedding. pic.twitter.com/pgXxLfwFk7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2025

No Comment from Either Star

As of Tuesday afternoon, neither Gomez nor Swift has publicly addressed the video. Representatives for both artists have declined to comment.

Gomez, who has been open about her health struggles and commitment to wellness, has previously spoken about avoiding certain substances and maintaining balance in her life. The vaping moment, while minor, has prompted some fans to question whether she is facing renewed stress or simply enjoying a rare night off.

Celebrity Privacy in the Spotlight

The incident underscores the challenges celebrities face in maintaining any semblance of privacy. With smartphones and social media being omnipresent, moments once considered off-limits are now subject to viral scrutiny, often without context or consent.

Whether the backlash fades or fuels further commentary, one thing is clear: in the age of digital fandom, even a few seconds of video can spark a firestorm.