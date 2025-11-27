Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is now the overwhelming favourite to be named Top Spotify Artist 2025, according to prediction‑market data. Bad Bunny holds a near‑lock 97% chance of defeating rivals, including global superstar Taylor Swift.

The forecast comes from a market that has seen over $65.5 million traded on the outcome.

Swift, despite breaking records with her new album The Life of a Showgirl, lags far behind at just 2.6% probability. For the future Mrs. Kelce though, winning this year's Top Spotify Artist won't be much of a big deal as she had the crown for two years in a row in 2023 and 2024.

Why Bad Bunny's Lead Seems Unshakeable

There are several factors underpining Bad Bunny's stranglehold on 2025's streaming crown.

First is consistency, as his catalog continues to draw massive numbers globally. In the US alone, the industry saw a 7% jump in his share of global streams, while fans created nearly 25,000 new playlists with 'Bad Bunny' or 'Puerto Rico' in the title.

Equally important is his ability to cross language barriers. He mainly performs in Spanish, but his music connects with audiences worldwide, especially in Latin America and in markets throughout North America and Europe where Latin pop and reggaetón are some of the fastest-growing genres.

Bad Bunny can also be tied to global appeal of reggaetón and Latin trap. These genres continue to lead streaming charts and playlists. Unlike Swift's catalog with mostly chill pop music and 'sad girl autumn' hymns, Bad Bunny's sound mixes energetic beats that gives his tracks a replay value that keeps listeners returning for more.

The Super Bowl Spotlight

Adding to his profile, Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, a milestone event that cements his place in global pop culture.

Headlining the Super Bowl not only brings massive exposure to millions of viewers in the US, much to Trump-supporters' dismay, but also gives his mainstream appeal a chance beyond streaming platforms.

This high-profile slot is expected to boost Bad Bunny's streams and influence even further.

Taylor Swift's Record Streams and Why It Might Not Be Enough

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has smashed records across the music industry this year. In fact, it became Spotify's most‑streamed album in a single day of 2025, and achieved a breathtaking 1.5 billion global streams in its opening week.

While Swift's album drew enormous first‑week numbers, streaming dominance for the entire year depends on consistency, not just bursts at release. Swift's album may have rocketed to the top, but sustained plays over months still favour Bad Bunny, whose popularity shows fewer signs of waning.

Moreover, the global listenership for reggaetón and Latin music means that Bad Bunny's audience spans different regions and demographics. Swift's fanbase remains massive, no doubt, but much of it may concentrate in markets where streaming patterns favour big album drops rather than long‑term rotation.

Besides, Bad Bunny is catching up to Swift's total Spotify streams. Drake currently leads with 123.9 billion, with Swift at 2nd with 115.9 billion, followed by Bad Bunny at 115.2 billion.

Bad Bunny's collab at 16.5 billion also surpasses Swift's 1.19 billion streams from features.