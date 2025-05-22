For quite some time now, the internet has been awash with whispers and wild claims that Hailey Bieber harbours a secret obsession with Selena Gomez.

In a recent clip filmed for Vogue, Hailey appeared to subtly address the rumours with a cheeky remark about owning multiple phones — a comment many have interpreted as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the years of fan-fuelled theories and overanalysed behaviour.

Background of the Rumours

The rumours about a feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have persisted for years. They intensified after Hailey married Justin Bieber, who had a previous relationship with Gomez. Social media users frequently pointed to minor overlaps, like Gomez's Instagram stories and Hailey's TikTok videos, as supposed signs of hostility or 'stalking'. Sometimes, fans even pointed to past comments or posts, interpreting them as digs or subtle jabs.

An example of this was how in 2022, Gomez uploaded a makeup tutorial shortly after Hailey shared her own, prompting some to claim it was a passive-aggressive move. Yet, both women later posed happily at the same event, suggesting that the supposed feud was mostly a product of social media hype.

However, rumours about the supposed feud and subsequent 'stalking' habits – where Hailey Bieber allegedly would watch and mirror Selena Gomez' posts or subtly respond to them with jabs – have persisted.

The Viral 'Stalking' Claim

In a recent Vogue segment, Hailey joked about her use of multiple phones, saying she keeps them for simple activities like 'surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts.'

Her deadpan delivery was seen by many as a subtle nod to the relentless online speculation that she is obsessed with Gomez. The comment quickly went viral, with some fans going so far as to interpret it as confirmation of the accusations that she's been secretly spying on Gomez for years.

However, this form of sarcastic humour is hardly new from Hailey. It's more likely a clever way to poke fun at the endless rumours rather than a confession of any real behaviour. The notion that she's been secretly following Gomez's every move is a leap too far, especially as there is no concrete evidence to support such claims. The internet's fascination with drama often turns playful jests into serious accusations, but context matters.

What Else Is Going On?

Adding to the tension, Justin Bieber's own comments and behaviour have fanned the flames. His Instagram post celebrating Hailey's Vogue cover included a remark about a past fight where he supposedly told her she'd never make it onto the cover. Fans criticised the post, seeing it as both unnecessary and in poor taste. Justin later deleted the caption, possibly recognising how it detracted from his wife's achievement.

Meanwhile, Gomez has kept her distance from the drama. She posted a cryptic quote on Instagram about erasing someone's pain, but she has generally avoided fuel for further rumours. Both women have publicly expressed their desire to steer clear of the constant online battles, yet the stories keep circulating.

What Does It All Mean?

Hailey Bieber's light-hearted joke about her phones is unlikely to reflect any real obsession. It's more plausible that she's aware of the persistent gossip and is choosing to handle it with humour rather than frustration. There's no credible evidence to suggest she's been stalking Gomez or obsessively spying on her.

Despite the sensational headlines and wild online theories, there is no concrete proof that Hailey Bieber is 'stalking' Selena Gomez. Her recent comments are best understood as playful jabs at the rumours that have haunted her for years.