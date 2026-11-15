Kristin Logan, a US Air Force veteran with stage 4 ovarian cancer, says she received information about assisted dying before seeing an oncologist in Canada.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published on 14 November 2026, she described feeling 'set up to die' before seeking treatment in the United States.

Logan and her husband, Donovan James, had moved to Canada hoping publicly funded healthcare would protect them from overwhelming medical bills.

They permanently relocated to the US in May 2025 after repeated cross-border journeys for medical treatment.

Logan said her diagnosis in September 2023 led to delays and upsetting discussions about end-of-life care.

Her account has not been independently corroborated by the Canadian clinicians involved.

Kristin Logan Describes Assisted Dying Discussion Before Oncology Care

Logan said she was 43 when diagnosed and received information about Canada's medical assistance in dying programme, known as MAID, before an oncology appointment.

'It was the most heartbreaking experience, to basically be set up to die,' she told Fox News Digital.

She said the timing left her distressed because she had not yet discussed treatment options with a cancer specialist.

James also criticised the programme's expansion, arguing that care should focus on helping patients survive.

'They should be focusing on treating people and helping people live,' James told the publication.

Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion organisation, reported in April 2026 that Logan alleged assisted dying had been presented as her only option. Its account did not include records from the clinicians concerned.

Canada's MAID programme allows eligible adults to receive medical assistance to end their lives.

Federal rules require a voluntary request, informed consent and assessments by two independent medical practitioners.

Providing information about MAID is not the same as recommending or approving it. The reporting does not establish whether Logan underwent a formal eligibility assessment or whether any medical provider refused cancer treatment because of MAID.

Stage 4 cancer patient flees Canada after allegedly being offered assisted suicide instead of life saving treatment pic.twitter.com/G7uSMRLrHz — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) November 15, 2026

Kristin Logan's Emergency Treatment in Seattle and Move to Texas

Logan travelled to the US for initial treatment in September 2023, according to Fox News Digital. She later experienced a bowel obstruction in March 2024 and returned to Canada the following month.

During a subsequent emergency, James said Canadian providers had no immediate surgical plan and could not arrange a helicopter transfer to Vancouver.

He said he took Logan from hospital and drove across Vancouver Island before travelling by ferry towards Seattle.

James said an American surgeon warned that another day's delay could have resulted in fatal sepsis. Neither the reported warning nor the circumstances of the transfer have been independently corroborated through hospital records.

Texas Right to Life reported that Logan received HIPEC surgery and chemotherapy in Seattle. Fox News Digital said her cancer returned in December 2024.

The couple decided in January 2025 to move permanently to the United States and completed the relocation that May.

They later settled in Texas, where Logan continued treatment after further recurrences, according to Texas Right to Life.

British Columbia has separately announced expanded services for women with gynaecological cancers. Health Canada had not responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment when its report was published.