Tommy Walsh, the Ground Force builder who made DIY must-watch television, has died aged 69. His agent said he passed away peacefully after a long illness and was surrounded by his family.

Following news of his death, fans are now looking back at the career that made him a familiar face on British screens. Here is how a Hackney tradesman became a TV favourite, what projects defined his television career and what is known publicly about his reported net worth.

From Building Sites to Prime-Time Television

Walsh was born in South Hackney, east London, on 18 December 1956. He worked as a hands-on builder long before the cameras found him.

His breakthrough came in 1997, when the BBC cast him as the landscaping expert on Ground Force. Alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock, he helped turn garden makeovers into a weekend ritual until 2005.

The format was simple. A team redesigned a nominated person's garden in two days while they were away, then surprised them on their return. Specials included a garden at Nelson Mandela's home in 2000 and a memorial garden for Jill Dando in 2001.

His easy humour set him apart. Viewers saw a real tradesman who made hard graft look fun.

The Shows That Built His Reputation

Walsh soon fronted his own programmes. Challenge Tommy Walsh ran from 2002 to 2005 and paired him with Alan Herd. He also joined Dimmock to present Ground Force America in 2003.

Over the years, Walsh presented programmes including Space Invaders, Eco House, Trading Places and Tommy's Ultimate Workshop. He also fronted Clean It, Fix It, the BBC series Cowboys & Angels and Me and My Son Greg in 2017. He has presented or appeared in more than 15 television shows during his broadcasting career, a notable run for someone who begun his career on building sites.

In 2021, he became a regular on Homes Under The Hammer, joining Martin Roberts and Dion Dublin. Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans replaced him in 2024. Walsh also appeared on Celebrity Fit Club and took part in Pointless in 2023, proving his wide appeal.

What Was Tommy Walsh's Net Worth?

Various websites have attempted to estimate Walsh's wealth. Net Worth Post estimates his fortune at about £225,000 ($300,000). That figure is unconfirmed, and his family has not commented on it. Estimates like this are largely guesswork, so readers should treat them with caution.

Outside television, Walsh also worked as an author. His published works included Ground Force: Practical Garden Projects in 2000 and Outdoor DIY in 2004. A 2001 Garden Handbook was credited with Titchmarsh and Dimmock.

Lesser-Known Facts About the DIY Star

As a youngster, Walsh played in goal for Old Parmiterians FC. The club paid tribute following news of his death. In 2010, he told the Daily Telegraph he borrowed money from friends to stop his father's home being repossessed.

He lived in South Hackney with his wife Marie and their three children. He was also patron of the Stairway to Heaven Memorial Trust. Although Ground Force ended in 2005, his books and later series kept him in the public eye for almost two decades.

Walsh had spoken openly about his illness. He discussed cancer treatment in 2023 and spoke about a lung tumour in 2024. His family has not confirmed a specific cause of death.