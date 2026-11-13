Shocking home camera footage shows a toddler playing on the floor moments before a Brooklyn building suddenly collapses in New York City. The video captures an ordinary family scene turning into an emergency in seconds, as a wall gives way inside the apartment.

The footage has attracted widespread attention following the Flatbush disaster, which killed eight people and injured 18 others. Two children were among those who died, while the toddler featured in the recording survived.

Moment Before the Collapse

Exclusive footage obtained by Gothamist was recorded by an in-home camera inside a small third-floor apartment. A young boy fetches a gallon of milk from the fridge while a two-year-old plays on the floor nearby.

Suddenly, a woman opens a door to the room, screaming. A candle on a table begins to shake and slide, and the toddler edges away from the wall just before it caves in. The video then cuts out.

Gothamist also reported that the family knew the two children who died, as they lived one floor below.

Eight Dead in Flatbush Building Collapse

Part of the three-storey building collapsed just after 4pm on Wednesday 11 November 2026, at the corner of Flatbush and Bedford avenues, according to the FDNY. It fell into a neighbouring construction site.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said six people died at the scene and two more died in hospital. Four people were initially reported in critical condition. By Thursday afternoon, Mamdani said one person remained in critical condition.

The youngest victims were aged nine and ten. Colombia's consulate said both children and one adult killed were Colombian citizens, while Ecuador's consulate confirmed two of its nationals also died. The victims were identified as José Luis Caguana Cosquillo and Gabriel Siguencia.

Neighbouring Construction Site Under Scrutiny

The Department of Buildings is still investigating what caused the collapse. According to Gothamist, the near-century-old structure crumbled into a site whose development team had previously faced city enforcement action, including penalties for violating a stop-work order.

The Associated Press also reported that inspectors had issued a stop-work order in March over inadequate protections during demolition. The violation was reportedly corrected before work resumed.

No official cause has been confirmed, and it is not yet known whether the earlier violations had any link to the disaster. The investigation has widened as officials work to establish what went wrong.

Rescuers Finish Search as Brooklyn Mourns

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore Bonsignore said, 'We promise with everything we have we will not stop working until everyone is rescued or recovered.' The fire department has since completed its operations at the site. Crews worked around the clock searching the rubble for survivors.

Mamdani visited survivors in hospital before speaking to reporters at the scene. Separate Ring camera footage from a neighbouring building also captured the collapse, including a firefighter guiding a resident to safety.

Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, told CNN the collapse exposed 'the cracks within our social safety net for all New Yorkers,' particularly for immigrants facing soaring housing costs and unsafe, overcrowded living conditions.

For the families of the victims, the search for answers is only beginning as the Brooklyn building collapse investigation continues.