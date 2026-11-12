Two people have died and 17 others were injured after a three-storey building collapsed into a neighbouring construction pit in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The deadly Brooklyn building collapse happened on 11 November 2026 and prompted a major emergency response as rescue crews searched unstable debris for survivors.

Seven children and a firefighter were among those injured. While the cause of the collapse remains under investigation, questions about the excavation site next door have drawn scrutiny, though investigators have not yet determined whether it played any role.

What Happened in Flatbush on Wednesday Afternoon

The building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue gave way at around 4pm, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY). Bricks and timber fell into an excavation site at 2625 Bedford Avenue, where work had been taking place.

The collapse also ripped away part of the building next door, exposing stairwells and residential units. More than 250 firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said crews would keep searching until everyone is found. Four of the injured remain in critical condition, the FDNY said.

🚨 #LATEST: One person has died after being trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in New York▪️ One person died and 12 residents of the apartment building were injured in the collapse in #Brooklyn, #NewYork.▪️ New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officials said the building was located on a block between Newkirk and Flatbush avenues in central Brooklyn. — APA News Agency (@APA_English) November 12, 2026

Why Investigators Are Examining the Adjacent Site

Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said crews were excavating the empty lot when the collapse occurred. The cause has not been determined, and investigators have not confirmed whether the digging contributed to the incident.

City records have drawn further attention to the project. NY1 reported that inspectors flagged the project earlier this year for work allegedly carried out during a stop-work order, lacking overhead protection for neighbouring properties and not following approved drawings.

City records show a demolition contractor was also cited in April for continuing demolition work despite a Department of Buildings stop-work order. Tigani said an approved plan covered three storeys, while a nine-storey proposal was still awaiting approval.

Could Excavation Affect Nearby Buildings?

Glenn Corbett, an associate professor of fire science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told CBS New York that deep digging beside an existing building can weaken it. He said trouble can follow when proper precautions are not taken.

Digging deep next to an older building can disturb the ground that supports it, which is why strict safety checks matter so much. The collapsed building also carries a troubled paper trail. The city's housing department has filed 98 violations against it since 1972, though it remains unclear whether any of them played a role here.

Rescue Efforts and Help for Families

Mamdani described a fast-moving rescue with 'dangerous voids beneath the surface'. He said the Department of Buildings and law enforcement partners will lead the investigation.

Officials do not yet know how many people were inside when the building fell. John Esposito, the FDNY's chief of department, said crews expected to remain at the site for several days while searching for potential victims.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he was praying for anyone trapped and for the first responders. The Red Cross and city emergency teams opened a reception centre at the Flatbush YMCA for displaced residents. Flatbush Avenue was closed between Clarendon Road and Bedford Avenue.