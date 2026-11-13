Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking at a Beijing event, renewed his call for Taiwan's reunification with mainland China. His message came on 12 November, the same day Taiwan reported detecting 29 Chinese military aircraft around its shores.

The timing is significant. Xi is due to meet US President Donald Trump at next week's APEC summit in Shenzhen, and Taiwan heads to local elections soon after. Beijing's latest statements have drawn renewed attention to regional security and the risk of further tensions.

What Xi Jinping Said About Taiwan Reunification

Speaking in Beijing at an event marking the 160th anniversary of revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen's birth, Xi said the 'tide of history cannot be stopped'. He said Beijing would pursue reunification peacefully, under its 'one country, two systems' model, which proposed allowing Taiwan a degree of autonomy. Xi did not mention the use of force in his speech.

He said Beijing would take Taiwan's circumstances and the feelings of its people into account, according to Reuters. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan, which has its own government, military and elected leaders, rejects Beijing's claim.

Chinese Military Aircraft Reported Near Taiwan

Taiwan's military said it recorded 29 Chinese aircraft on 12 November, including J-16 fighter jets and drones. Warships joined the patrols around the island, according to reports.

Chinese military activity near Taiwan has become increasingly frequent. The latest reported activity attracted particular attention because it coincided with Xi's speech.

Taipei dismissed Beijijng's reinification proposal, arguing that it would mean accepting Communist Party rule. President Lai Ching-te has long argued that Taiwan's future should be decided by its own people.

The implications extend beyond Asia. Taiwan is a major producer of advanced semiconductors, meaning any disruption to its manufacturing industry could affect global technology supply chains, including the production of phones and cars.

Why the Trump-Xi Meeting in Shenzhen Matters

Trump and Xi are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. Lai has also stressed that Taiwan should participate in the summit on an equal basis with other APEC members.

During their May meeting in Beijing, Xi warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to 'clashes and even conflicts' between the two powers. The issue is further complicated by an $11 billion (£8 billion) US arms package for Taiwan, which Beijing strongly opposes. Washington has approved the deal but has yet to deliver it.

Trump previously maintained an ambiguous position on how Washington would respond to a potential conflict over Taiwan. His words in Shenzhen will be closely watched.

Taiwan's Local Elections Add to Regional Pressure

Taiwan's local elections are set for 28 November, just over two weeks after Xi's speech. Many observers will watch whether Beijing keeps pairing calls for peaceful reunification with military activity around the island.

Taipei insists that China's military intimidation, not Taiwan's democracy, is the real danger to regional peace. Its leaders also thank Washington for its long-term support.

Cross-strait tensions remain high, and any slip could increase the risk of escalation. Markets, allies and security analysts across the region will be paying close attention.

For now, all eyes are on Shenzhen, where one meeting could shape the future of Taiwan Strait security.