David Walliams, the author behind more than 60 million book sales, is facing growing professional setbacks tied to his children's publishing brand. His books inspired television adaptations and even earned a themed area at one of the UK's best-known attractions.

Now, that brand is facing renewed scrutiny. HarperCollins began phasing out his remaining titles and Alton Towers has now permanently closed The World of David Walliams. The comedian strongly denies behaving inappropriately and says he is taking legal advice. The developments add to a series of professional setbacks for a writer once hailed as the next Roald Dahl.

How Children's Author Built a Publishing Empire

Walliams published his first children's book, The Boy in the Dress, with HarperCollins in 2008. Hits such as Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy followed, and several were adapted for the screen.

Six of his books have been adapted for television, including Gangsta Granny, which became a BBC special in 2013 and returned with a sequel starring Sheridan Smith in 2022.

Reporting in 2018 suggested his books accounted for as much as 44% of HarperCollins UK's children's book sales. Millions of children grew up reading his stories, making him one of the publisher's most valuable authors.

HarperCollins Ends New Publishing Deal

On 19 December 2025, HarperCollins UK announced it would publish no new titles by Walliams. The decision followed a Telegraph report concerning a complaint from a junior colleague concerning his conduct.

The publisher did not publicly detail the reasons for its decision but said Walliams had been made aware of it. In September 2026, HarperCollins announced that it would phase out his remaining books, with Gangsta Granny among those being phased out.

HarperCollins said it takes employee wellbeing 'extremely seriously' and does not comment on internal matters. A spokesperson for Walliams said he was never told of any allegations by HarperCollins and was 'not party to any investigation.'

Alton Towers Closes The World of David Walliams

Alton Towers confirmed the Staffordshire attraction closed permanently from 3 November 2026. It opened in 2021 and featured rides such as Gangsta Granny: The Ride and the Royal Carousel.

The area was created in partnership with Walliams and HarperCollins Children's Books and was built around his best-loved characters. Alton Towers first announced the collaboration with Walliams in October 2019.

Its closure removes one of the most visible real-world links to Walliams' children's publishing brand. However, the theme park has not linked the closure to the allegations or to HarperCollins' publishing decisions. The resort said it regularly reviews its attractions and guest offerings.

Other Professional Setbacks Emerge

Waterstones confirmed that Walliams would no longer appear at its Children's Book Festival in Dundee, while the BBC said it had no future projects directly involving him. The developments add to a series of setbacks over the past year.

Walliams previously left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after apologising for 'disrespectful comments' about contestants. He later reached an 'amicable resolution' with the show's producer, Fremantle, in 2023.

An Uncertain Future for the Walliams Brand

The developments mark a significant shift for a brand built on bestselling children's fiction, television adaptations and family entertainment partnerships. It now faces an uncertain future.

Walliams denies the allegations, and HarperCollins has not detailed them publicly. It remains unclear whether any of the withdrawn titles will return to print or what the long-term impact on his publishing brand will be.