A US anti-abortion group is urging senators to delay President Donald Trump's FDA nominee, Dr Heidi Overton, until the White House promises tighter restrictions on abortion pills sent by post.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America made the demand in Washington on Wednesday. It wants the administration to restore in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone and revise the FDA's safety study.

'Confirmation is not a coronation,' said the group's senior vice-president of legal strategy, Erik Baptist. Overton faces a Senate committee vote on 18 November, with several Republicans yet to declare their support.

The dispute centres on FDA rules that allow eligible patients to obtain mifepristone by post. Federal prescribing and dispensing safeguards remain in place.

The FDA says the medication is safe and effective when used as directed. Abortion opponents argue that delivery by post can undermine state restrictions.

Anti-Abortion Group Demands FDA Commitments

In its 11 November statement, the group said senators should obtain commitments from the administration before advancing Overton's nomination. It called for the immediate restoration of the in-person dispensing requirement and changes to the FDA's ongoing safety study.

Baptist accused the Trump administration of continuing mail-order policies introduced under President Joe Biden. He argued that access by post could allow someone to obtain abortion medication without a pregnant woman's consent.

The organisation cited individual cases but did not establish how frequently such abuse occurs. Its demand is for a change in federal policy; it does not itself alter the rules governing access to mifepristone.

The group's research arm, the Charlotte Lozier Institute, has joined a petition seeking broader Medicaid and private insurance data, input from outside experts and greater transparency. The petition challenges the study's methodology. Those criticisms, however, do not establish that the FDA's existing safety assessment is incorrect.

Republican Doubts Complicate Overton's Confirmation

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee has scheduled a vote on Overton for Wednesday, 18 November. She must first secure the committee's backing before her nomination can advance to the full Senate.

Republican senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have not committed their support. Collins said she wanted answers to outstanding questions, while Murkowski questioned Overton at her September hearing about political pressure surrounding mifepristone.

Over the last several months, I have had several frank conversations with both Dr. Overton and Mr. O’Neill about their visions, roles, and the lack of trust that exists due to broken promises and irresponsible decisions from other officials within the Administration. I appreciate… — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) November 11, 2026

Committee chairman Bill Cassidy has also expressed reservations about Overton's management experience. In a statement on X, he referred to 'broken promises and irresponsible decisions' by other administration officials.

Democrats are due to take control of the Senate in January, narrowing the window for Republicans to confirm Trump's nominee. The outcome of the committee vote remains uncertain, with several Republicans yet to state how they will vote.

FDA Review Leaves Abortion Pill Policy Unresolved

Overton, a White House domestic policy official and physician, has previously criticised expanded access to abortion medication.

In a 2023 paper for the America First Policy Institute, she described medication abortions as 'far more dangerous to women'. The FDA's stated position is that mifepristone is safe and effective when used as directed.

At her September confirmation hearing, Overton acknowledged that mifepristone had met FDA standards and declined to prejudge the ongoing review.

The agency expects study results by mid-December 2026 and a report by March 2027. It will then decide whether changes to dispensing requirements are warranted.

The White House has not announced plans to withdraw Overton's nomination, and the Republican senators who have not committed their support have not publicly said they will oppose her. SBA Pro-Life America is seeking policy commitments before the nominee takes office, while the FDA's decision on mifepristone access remains pending.