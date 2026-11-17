Silicon Valley figures are increasingly questioning the circumstances surrounding Jensen Huang's sudden exit from Nvidia. While the company has moved ahead with interim leadership, a growing campaign is calling for the return of the chipmaker's co-founder.

More than 185,000 people have now signed a petition urging Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Despite that support, Reuters reports that the board is not planning to reverse course after the longtime chief executive's resignation on 12 November.

Nvidia Left Without Its Longtime Leader

Nvidia announced on 12 November that Huang had stepped down as chief executive, president and board member with immediate effect. Chief financial officer Colette Kress took over as interim chief executive, while Harvey Jones was appointed the company's first board chair.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and helped build it into a central player in the global AI boom. Reuters reported Nvidia shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The company did not publicly provide a reason for Huang's departure. However, it followed reports about alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has been the subject of scrutiny over suspected links to Chinese intelligence. She has denied the allegations, and Beijing has rejected claims she is a spy. Reuters reported that US authorities are examining allegations concerning her connections.

Nvidia's board has also launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and their potential implications for the company.

Tech Leaders Cast Doubt on Espionage Claims

A theory circulating among some technology executives suggests the controversy surrounding Huang may have been engineered. Venture capitalist David Sacks argued that recent reporting had weakened the case for describing Alice Huang as a spy. Sacks said the espionage allegation was a key factor in Huang's departure.

Replit chief executive Amjad Masad called the timing suspicious, saying anyone wanting tighter control of AI development could benefit from Huang's removal. Neither executive has provided evidence that a plot occurred.

High-Profile Backers Rally Behind Huang

The online petition has gathered around 185,000 signatures, including Elon Musk, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, Y Combinator chief Garry Tan and Shopify chief executive Tobias Lütke. The letter calls on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang while an independent review establishes the facts. Supporters argue suspicion alone should not end his leadership.

The petition website says more than 9,000 signatories are current Nvidia staff, though it notes that affiliations are self-reported and unverified. US President Donald Trump has also said he would not mind seeing Huang return.

Board Appears Unmoved by Campaign

For now, Huang's return seems unlikely. Reuters reported Nvidia's board is not considering bringing Huang back. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged an outside candidate instead.

Investors including Gavin Baker and Brad Gerstner have urged the board not to rush into naming a successor before investigations are complete. Supporters argue Nvidia cannot easily replace a founder who has led the company for three decades.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its first earnings since Huang's resignation on 17 November. The results could shape investor sentiment as the company navigates the leadership transition, while ongoing investigations continue.