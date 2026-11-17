The White House ordered federal officials in late summer to approve the release of tens of millions of dollars' worth of detained Chinese Geek Bar vapes into the US market after contacts involving Donald Trump's 2024 co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and his son, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

The shipments had been held by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Chicago. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has never authorised a Geek Bar product for sale in the US.

White House Directed Release After Contacts With LaCivita and Son

CBP officials detained Hillfield's shipments earlier in 2026. Some officials believed at least part of the cargo had been misdeclared as another product, the Journal reported. Hillfield, the New York-based importer, disputed the concerns, as did Chris LaCivita Jr, who argued that the shipments had been properly declared.

Chris LaCivita, a political adviser to Trump, contacted senior White House aides about Hillfield's proposed $1 billion investment in a US manufacturing facility. He said he advised the importer on aligning its strategy with administration priorities and denied discussing the detained shipments with the White House.

Geek Bar Was the Most Reported Brand Among Young Vapers

The FDA's 2025 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 5.2% of US middle and high school students, or about 1.44 million young people, currently used e-cigarettes. The survey defined current use as having used an e-cigarette on at least one day during the previous 30 days.

Geek Bar was the most commonly reported brand, cited by 64.1% of current youth e-cigarette users. Elf Bar followed at 21.5%.

The 64.1% figure applies to young people who already vape, not all American teenagers. Respondents could report more than one brand. Among current youth e-cigarette users, 66.3% reported using disposable devices, while 62.1% reported using fruit-flavoured products.

May FDA Policy Did Not Authorise Geek Bar Products

The importer's argument relied in part on FDA guidance announced on 8 May 2026. The agency said it would generally not prioritise enforcement against certain unauthorised products with pending applications accepted and filed by the FDA.

For non-tobacco-flavoured e-cigarettes, the policy also requires the agency to have determined that the applications contain sufficient data to assess whether the products are appropriate for the protection of public health.

The guidance did not grant marketing authorisation or make those products legal to sell. The FDA maintained its enforcement priorities for products with features likely to appeal to children, including cartoon characters and devices resembling toys, phones or gaming equipment. The Journal reported that FDA officials believed most Geek Bar products did not qualify for the policy.

Lobbyist Son Sought Release as Father Denied Directing Officials

Chris LaCivita Jr, a registered lobbyist representing Hillfield through Checkmate Government Relations, contacted the White House and federal officials to advocate for the shipments' release. He argued that the products qualified under the May guidance and had not been misdeclared.

Lobbying disclosures show that Hillfield has paid Checkmate $860,000 since late 2025. The disclosures identify Checkmate as the recipient.

Checkmate managing partner Ches McDowell defended the work, saying: 'President Trump made it clear that access to safe, flavoured vapes is an administration priority. Our client checks all the boxes.'

Hillfield said it had properly declared its imports and paid more than $30 million in tariffs. LaCivita denied directing government officials, telling the Journal: 'The notion that I had the ability to direct anyone in government to do anything is laughable and categorically false.'

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster said the administration was working to keep nicotine away from children and counterfeit products off the streets while expanding adult access to authorised products. 'The only special interest guiding President Trump's decision-making is the best interest of the American people,' she said.

Hundreds of Later Shipments Remain Held

Hillfield said about half of its summer shipments entered the US before further holds were imposed. Geek Bar did not respond to the Journal's request for comment.

The FDA and CBP seized 4.7 million unauthorised e-cigarettes worth an estimated $86.5 million in a Chicago operation announced on 10 September 2025. Almost all the products originated in China, the agencies said. Hundreds of additional Hillfield shipments containing millions of vapes remain detained in Chicago while the FDA assesses whether they qualify for its enforcement policy.