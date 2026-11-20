Pornography websites face tougher rules in the UK as new online safety measures require platforms to use technology capable of detecting child sexual abuse material before it spreads. Under the new requirements introduced by Ofcom, porn sites must deploy systems that identify known illegal images, while platforms covered by the Online Safety Act will also have to remove offenders who share the material and prevent them from returning.

The measures mark a significant escalation in the UK's efforts to tackle child sexual abuse material online, shifting responsibility towards platforms to identify illegal content rather than relying on users to report it.

How Hash-Matching Technology Will Help Porn Sites

At the centre of the crackdown is a technology known as hash matching, which compares digital fingerprints of online content against databases containing known child sexual abuse material.

When the system identifies a match, the platform can remove the material and prevent it from spreading without requiring a person to view the images first. The technology is designed to help pornography websites identify illegal content more proactively, reducing the reliance on reports from users and other members of the public.

Ofcom's new requirements will expand the use of hash matching across pornography services, strengthening the tools available to detect and remove child sexual abuse material.

Online Predators Face Being Kicked Off Platforms

The new requirements will also target users who generate, upload or share child sexual abuse material. Platforms covered by the rules will have to ban offenders and take steps to prevent them from returning.

The measures are intended to make it harder for perpetrators to exploit digital services to distribute illegal content. Ofcom said existing protections were not sufficient given the scale of child sexual abuse material online, which has been made significantly worse by artificial intelligence.

New Detection Rules Also Target Terrorist Material

The crackdown will extend beyond child sexual abuse material, with relevant online services also required to use hash-matching technology to identify and remove known terrorist content.

Ofcom said the expanded requirements would strengthen its approach to tackling illegal material across digital platforms. The regulator is also looking at directing services to adopt specific automated detection tools to identify previously unknown illegal content, rather than relying solely on companies to assess which technologies might be suitable.

Online Platforms Can No Longer Police Themselves

Online Safety Minister Ian Murray said the new measures would end the reliance on platforms policing themselves, arguing that children and families had suffered because of insufficient protections.

'More platforms will now have to hunt down child sexual abuse material and terrorist content, not wait for it to be reported,' he said.

Murray added that predators sharing child sexual abuse material would be removed and prevented from returning. The measures will be laid before Parliament for scrutiny.

Internet Watch Foundation Backs Use of Detection Tech

Hannah Swirsky, Head of Policy at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), welcomed the expanded detection requirements, particularly the extension of hash matching to pornography websites. She described the technology as a 'tried and trusted' method of detecting child sexual abuse material, saying wider adoption could help prevent the global spread of illegal images.

Swirsky also welcomed requirements for services to take steps to identify previously unknown abuse material and act on available information in end-to-end encrypted environments. She said the measures would provide important protections for victims, although further work was still needed to tackle online abuse.