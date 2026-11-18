A South Carolina businessman is seeking $75,000 (approximately £57,000) from Meta, alleging that Facebook suspended his business pages after its systems flagged an AI assistant he had authorised to access them. Joe Thomas says the week-long loss of access disrupted marketing for his epoxy countertop company and cost him at least $25,000 (approximately £19,000) in work.

Thomas says his assistant, Baby Mia, had been given access to parts of the business. The agent reportedly helped prepare legal paperwork, contact government offices and approach journalists after the suspension.

The case raises questions about how social media platforms handle AI agents used to manage business accounts. Thomas says he is pursuing damages over the suspension, which he attributes to the assistant's activity.

Facebook Suspension Prompts Businessman To Seek Legal Action

According to a report from 404 Media, Meta suspended several Facebook pages belonging to Thomas just over a week before the lawsuit was filed. The accounts were important to his epoxy countertop business because he relied heavily on Facebook advertising to attract potential customers.

Thomas had previously given Baby Mia access to parts of his business operations. The assistant, which runs on Meta's Muse platform, was responsible for activities including producing promotional material and publishing AI-generated videos featuring digital representations of Thomas and his wife.

However, after connecting the agent to his Facebook accounts, Meta's content moderation systems reportedly interpreted its activity as suspicious and disabled the pages.

Thomas claimed that the suspension lasted approximately a week and prevented prospective customers from contacting his business. His lawsuit alleges that he lost at least $25,000 (approximately £19,000) worth of work during the interruption, although he is seeking $75,000 (approximately £57,000) in total damages.

In an interview with 404 Media, Thomas said he had become heavily dependent on AI to manage his business, including handling emails and marketing responsibilities.

He explained that Baby Mia took the initiative after the suspension, preparing correspondence to politicians and government agencies before helping him pursue legal action against Meta.

AI Assistant Contacts Politicians and Prepares Lawsuit

The unusual part of the dispute is how extensively Baby Mia reportedly handled the response to the account suspension.

According to 404 Media, the agent contacted the office of South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, reached out to Thomas's congressional representative and approached several lawyers. It also submitted complaints to the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, contacted the California Attorney General and the FBI, and sent legal correspondence to Meta.

The assistant even contacted journalists, including the 404 Media reporter who covered the case. Thomas said he had personally sent very few, if any, of the messages, claiming Baby Mia had dispatched more than 100 communications on his behalf.

The lawsuit was filed in Oconee County Court in South Carolina. Although Thomas is seeking $75,000, the case has not yet established that Meta was legally responsible for the business losses.

Thomas eventually regained access to his Facebook accounts after Senator Scott's office became involved and a Meta representative contacted him. However, he is continuing with the damages claim.

He told 404 Media that using AI had given him the confidence to pursue legal action that he would previously have considered too complicated or expensive.

Meta's AI Ambitions Raise Questions About Accountability

The dispute also highlights a potential challenge as AI agents become more involved in managing personal and professional responsibilities.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg previously described a future in which AI assistants could help people manage areas such as their careers, finances, relationships and everyday tasks.

Thomas's experience illustrates one way that vision could develop, with an AI system independently handling communications and administrative responsibilities. However, it also demonstrates how automated systems can encounter problems when interacting with platforms designed primarily for human users.

404 Media's report raised concerns about the potential consequences if large numbers of AI agents begin contacting journalists, submitting complaints and initiating legal processes simultaneously.

While such technology may help individuals challenge large companies without relying entirely on expensive professional assistance, widespread automated communications could also place additional pressure on government offices, courts and customer support services.

For Thomas, Baby Mia has become more than a marketing assistant. He believes it has given his small business a way to challenge a major technology company after its own systems disrupted his operations. Whether his lawsuit succeeds remains to be seen, but the case offers an unusual example of AI technology being used to challenge the company behind it.