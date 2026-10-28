Meta faces accusations of election interference after Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon's Latino outreach Instagram account was temporarily suspended days before the US midterm elections, temporarily disrupting a campaign communication channel during a get-out-the-vote rally.

Nixon said the @latinosconangie account was taken down on 27 October while her campaign was posting from an event in Osceola County, Florida, which has a large Puerto Rican community. The account was subsequently restored, but the suspension raised questions about Meta's handling of political content in the final days before Election Day on 3 November.

Angie Nixon Presses Meta Over Latino Outreach Account Lock

Nixon, a Florida state representative and the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, publicly challenged Meta over the suspension on X.

In her post, she said the campaign was hosting a get-out-the-vote rally when its Spanish-language outreach account suddenly became unavailable. She described the page as a critical tool for reaching Latino voters and mobilising the community before the election.

Nixon called on Meta to restore the account immediately and explain why it had been removed, arguing that voters needed access to election information during the final stretch of the campaign.

Hey @Meta 👋We are currently hosting a get-out-the-vote rally in Osceola County, home to a large Puerto Rican community, and our #LatinosConAngie @instagram page was suddenly taken down while we were actively posting content from the event.



This page is a critical communication… — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 27, 2026

The suspension notice reportedly said the account, or activity on it, did not comply with Instagram's Community Standards on account integrity. It gave the campaign until 25 April 2027, to appeal the decision.

The account was back online by Wednesday morning, 28 October, according to Newsweek. However, it remains unclear why Meta's systems flagged the account or whether a human reviewer was involved.

Meta Under Pressure Over Political Account Suspensions

The incident comes amid wider scrutiny of Meta's handling of political accounts ahead of the midterms.

On 17 October, the company temporarily suspended the Instagram account of the No Kings Coalition, a movement that organised nationwide demonstrations and encouraged early voting. Meta later acknowledged that the suspension was an error involving its automated systems, which had mistaken unusually high-volume activity for bot traffic.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone apologised for the mistake, Reuters reported. The incident prompted a coalition of 14 attorneys general, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, to seek further explanations from the company over the suspension.

However, Meta has not publicly established that the same issue caused Nixon's account to be suspended.

Company Cites Election Safeguards and Automated Checks

Meta has said it is taking steps to protect the integrity of the 2026 US elections.

In an update published on Tuesday, the company said it had activated its Election Operations Center for the final week before Election Day. It also introduced restrictions on new political advertising during the final week of the campaign.

Meta says its election policies cover voter interference, electoral violence and inaccurate information about when, where and how to vote. The company also says its operations centre brings together specialists to monitor potential threats across its platforms.

Unanswered Questions Over Election-Eve Moderation

Nixon's account was restored before Election Day, but the incident has raised questions about Meta's handling of political accounts during election campaigns.

It also highlights concerns about transparency and automated moderation, particularly when political accounts become inaccessible shortly before an election.