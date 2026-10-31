A US federal appeals court, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, temporarily blocked an order requiring President Donald Trump's administration to open registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery. The decision leaves people hoping to enter the programme without a confirmed registration date for a potential route to US permanent residency.

The decision follows a preliminary injunction issued by a federal district court in California on 14 October, which required the State Department to begin accepting entries by 1 November. The appeals court has now suspended that requirement while the administration's appeal proceeds.

The judges acknowledged the State Department's unexplained failure to open registration but found that the law firm challenging the delay had not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits. Its financial interests, they concluded, did not fall within those protected by the relevant Diversity Visa statute.

The court did not determine whether the department's underlying failure to implement the programme was lawful.

Why the Diversity Visa Lottery Reopening Order Was Blocked

The 29 October ruling came from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Red Eagle Law, L.C. v. Rubio. Circuit Judges M. Margaret McKeown, N. Randy Smith and Holly A. Thomas granted the administration's emergency request to stay the lower court's injunction.

Red Eagle Law, a California-based immigration firm, sued Secretary of State Marco Rubio in August 2026. It alleged that the State Department's suspension of the DV-2027 programme was arbitrary and capricious, unlawfully withheld agency action under the Administrative Procedure Act and exceeded the department's legal authority.

However, Red Eagle Law brought the lawsuit in its own name as the sole plaintiff. No prospective DV-2027 entrants joined the case, and the firm had not claimed to represent any such prospective applicants in the proceedings.

On 14 October, a federal district court in California issued a preliminary injunction requiring the State Department to announce registration arrangements by 29 October and open the DV-2027 registration period by 1 November. Officials were also ordered to notify selected entrants of their eligibility to apply by 3 December.

The Ninth Circuit's emergency stay has suspended those requirements pending appeal.

The appeals court's reasoning centred on whose interests the Diversity Visa law was intended to protect. The judges found that Red Eagle Law's financial interest in representing potential visa recipients fell outside the statute's intended protections.

The panel concluded that the firm had not demonstrated a likelihood of success because its economic interests were not sufficiently connected to the purpose of the Diversity Visa statute, leaving it without a cause of action under that law.

Nevertheless, the judges stressed: 'We do not endorse the Department's failure to open the lottery registration period.'

Judge Smith went further in a separate concurring opinion, arguing that Red Eagle Law also lacked constitutional standing to sue. That was his additional position, rather than the collective finding underlying the panel's decision.

The appellate court described the department's unexplained failure to open registration as effectively cancelling the DV-2027 programme. That characterisation concerned the practical consequences of the delay. The ruling neither formally terminated the programme nor decided whether the administration's failure to implement it was lawful.

What the Diversity Visa Lottery Delay Means for Applicants

The Diversity Visa Program offers qualifying people from countries with historically low US immigration rates an opportunity to seek permanent residency. Created under the Immigration Act of 1990, the programme provides for up to 55,000 visas annually, although statutory adjustments can reduce the number available.

Prospective applicants must first enter the lottery and be selected at random before proceeding with a visa application. Selection does not guarantee permanent residency. Those chosen must still satisfy eligibility requirements, undergo the necessary checks and complete the application process before the relevant deadline.

The 3-judge panel, Judges M. Margaret McKeown, N. Randy Smith, and Holly A. Thomas, found: "We do not endorse the Department’s failure to open the lottery registration period. Nevertheless, Red Eagle has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits because it is not within… — Curtis Morrison (@curtismorrison) October 30, 2026

The delay also creates a timing problem. In an official notice published on 5 November 2025, the State Department said the visa application period for people selected through DV-2027 would remain 1 October 2026 to 30 September 2027.

That timetable is separate from the initial lottery registration period, which has yet to open.

With the visa application window already underway, any further postponement could leave eventual selectees with less time to complete processing before the end of the 2027 fiscal year. The appeals court did not establish a replacement registration timetable or extend the existing visa application deadline.

The registration dispute is also separate from restrictions on Diversity Visa issuance. In guidance dated 31 August 2026, the State Department said it had paused Diversity Visa issuances, although applicants could continue submitting applications and attending interviews. The Ninth Circuit's ruling concerned the registration timetable, not that separate issuance policy.

Red Eagle Law has indicated that it intends to pursue further litigation challenging the State Department's failure to implement the DV-2027 programme. In a public update following the appellate decision, the firm said it would move forward with additional legal action.

Meanwhile, the Ninth Circuit directed its clerk to issue a briefing schedule for the continuing appeal. Its emergency ruling leaves the lower court's registration requirements unenforceable for now but does not resolve the underlying legal dispute.

The decision means prospective entrants cannot rely on the previously ordered 1 November opening date. Until the State Department announces new arrangements, they remain unable to enter the DV-2027 lottery.

Prospective entrants should monitor the State Department's official Diversity Visa website for registration announcements. As of Saturday, 31 October 2026, its published DV-2027 guidance provides no confirmed registration start date, while the appeals court's emergency stay leaves the lower court's timetable suspended.