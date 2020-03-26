Fleur East was fearful of coronavirus symptoms after Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19, however, the singer later realised that she is "in the clear" since their meeting happened 14 days ago.

On Wednesday, after Prince Charles was declared to be positive, Fleur East said she was fearful that she contracted coronavirus from the British royal as he kept forgetting to not shake people's hands.

"It was 14 days ago, so I'm clear, 14 days is the clear window," the X Factor alum said in an appearance at "The One Show." The 32-year-old further told host Alex Jones and Patrick Kielty that her meeting with the heir apparent to the British throne was quite awkward because of the virus scare, reports Hello.

"I remember at the time it was awkward because I didn't know how to greet a royal full stop; let alone in these stranges times! So he came up and did a namaste and I did a weird courtesy and a namatse at the same time, and the whole thing was awkward," the "Fearless" singer said.

"And as you saw in the clips, he just kept forgetting to not shake people's hands," Fleur added. Co-host Patrick Kielty then announced: "But we can confirm that you have not contracted corona from the future King of England, good news," she said.

Charles's difficulty in remembering not to shake hands had been in the news for several days now, with several clips of him offering his hand and then taking it back to do a "namaste" greeting doing rounds on the internet. During a visit to Prince's Trust Awards on March 11, the 71-year-old extended his hand forward to Dame Martina Milburn, chief executive of the trust, and John Booth, its chairman, before taking it back to do the customary Indian greeting.

The prince who is first in the line of succession to the British throne admitted: "It's just so hard to remember not to."

Clarence House officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 and was diagnosed on Monday night, but remains in "good health." His 72-year-old wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus. The couple is now self-isolating at their home in Balmoral, Scotland.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the palace said in the statement.