John Johnson, a Lakeland, Florida, resident, intended to pay Lakeland Electric $299.40 (£225) through the utility's online payment portal on 27 October 2026. Instead, he accidentally entered $2,999.40 (£2,254) after typing an extra nine. The payment was approximately ten times the intended amount, leaving his bank account overdrawn.

'The bill was $299.40, and I punched in one too many nines,' Johnson told WFLA News Channel 8, a Tampa-based broadcaster.

Johnson said he did not notice the mistake until the following day. The overpayment amounted to $2,700 (£2,029), a substantial sum for a household he described as living on a very limited income.

He then contacted Lakeland Electric after realising his account was overdrawn to report the error and ask for a refund. According to Johnson, the utility requested bank documentation confirming that the payment had cleared. However, he initially struggled to obtain the requested confirmation.

Johnson told the broadcaster that his bank would not provide a statement showing his account balance. This left him struggling to meet the utility's documentation requirements while his bank account remained overdrawn.

How the Accidental Payment Affected Johnson's Household

While the issue remained unresolved, the excess payment appeared as a credit on Johnson's Lakeland Electric account. He said the amount due on the following month's bill was deducted from that credit, reducing the money available to be refunded.

'That's ridiculous. You know, you can afford $2,400 to sit at Lakeland Electric?' Johnson said.

The $2,400 (£1,804) figure he cited is lower than the original $2,700 (£2,029) overpayment. WFLA's report did not explain the difference.

Johnson said he had to ask his family to lend him money to bring his bank account out of overdraft. He also described the financial strain the mistake placed on a household that usually managed its monthly expenses without major problems.

'We're on a very limited income, and we try to budget everything out, and we make it every month without any major problems, but this really shot us in the dark,' he said.

Lakeland Electric Details Third-Party Refund Requirements

Johnson eventually provided his bank statements to Lakeland Electric in an effort to resolve the matter. Still frustrated with the delay, he contacted WFLA's consumer team for assistance.

'I'm just at wit's end on what to do. So I called you,' Johnson said.

After WFLA contacted the utility, Lakeland Electric explained that the payment had been processed through a third party. As a result, the company could not return the money directly to Johnson's bank account. Instead, it would need to issue a cheque. The third-party company that handled the payment was not named in the report.

The utility also said it required confirmation that the original payment had cleared before issuing the cheque. This requirement was central to the delay Johnson described.

Hours after WFLA approached the company, Johnson received a telephone call from Lakeland Electric. He told the broadcaster he had been informed that a cheque would be issued later that week.

However, WFLA's report did not confirm whether the cheque had been issued, received or deposited. It therefore remains unclear whether Johnson has recovered the overpayment.

Johnson said the experience had taught him to check payment details carefully before confirming online transactions. His case highlights how an accidental overpayment can create financial difficulties, particularly when a third-party payment processor complicates the refund process.