Usher's lawyers have cited wire transfer records in a repayment dispute with Atlanta attorney Alcide Honoré, who allegedly denied receiving money from the singer, according to reported court documents. Usher is seeking sanctions over the attorney's allegedly evasive responses.

The singer previously sued Honoré and several associates over what he describes as a $1.7 million (£1.28 million) loan intended to assist with purchasing property for a restaurant that never opened. According to the reported complaint, Usher recovered $1 million (£758,135) and claims that $700,000 (£530,723) remains unpaid.

The dispute concerns both the outstanding balance alleged by Usher and Honoré's responses to questions about the money. The singer maintains that the funds were provided as a loan rather than an investment in the proposed venture. Honoré has denied wrongdoing.

Usher's Lawyers Cite Wire Transfer Records

The wire transfer records feature in the legal team's response to Honoré's alleged denial that he received money from Usher. The singer's lawyers maintain that the records support his account of the transaction.

That is the position advanced by Usher's team. The alleged denial concerns receipt of money, while the description of the original $1.7 million as a loan reflects the singer's account of the arrangement.

According to the reported complaint, Honoré had previously described repayment as 'not that easy' because some funds had been utilised for other purposes. That explanation is attributed to him in Usher's complaint and remains part of the singer's allegations.

The alleged discussion concerned repayment. It is separate from the later allegation that he denied receiving money from Usher. The singer's lawyers have challenged that alleged denial by pointing to the wire transfer records, which they maintain support his account.

What Usher Claims Remains Unpaid

The $700,000 (£530,723) repayment dispute concerns the balance Usher claims is outstanding from the original $1.7 million. His complaint identifies $1 million (£758,135) as recovered, rather than alleging that the entire original sum remains unpaid.

The proposed restaurant never opened, according to the account of the lawsuit. The money had been intended to support a property purchase for that venture, which forms the background to the singer's efforts to recover the remaining funds.

Usher's distinction between a loan and an investment is central to his position on repayment. He maintains that the money was a loan. The available account does not establish a separate explanation from Honoré about the nature of the financial arrangement beyond his denial of wrongdoing.

Honoré is also not the only person Usher sued. Several associates were named alongside him in the earlier action, although the reported sanctions request concerns the attorney's allegedly evasive responses.

Usher Seeks Sanctions Over Allegedly Evasive Answers

Usher has requested court sanctions over what he describes as Honoré's 'evasive' answers to questions about the money. His request concerns the attorney's alleged conduct during the dispute, alongside the singer's continuing effort to recover the balance he claims is due.

Separately, reports described a heated backstage argument between Usher and Chris Brown during their Atlanta tour stop. The singers were on a nationwide tour when the alleged argument occurred. Sources later claimed that the pair had not resolved their differences. No connection between that reported disagreement and the repayment dispute is established in the reporting.

In the financial case, Usher wants the judge to address Honoré's allegedly evasive responses as he continues to pursue the $700,000 (£530,723) he claims remains unpaid.