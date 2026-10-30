Twitch streamer Lacy has admitted to trolling about a reported $12,000 (£9,200) restaurant bill in Japan after initially believing he was responsible for the full amount, saying he was 'dumb' and thought it was funny.

The streamer, whose real name is Nicholas Fosco, had told viewers that a prank involving his table's QR ordering code had left him facing the huge bill. He has now acknowledged that he failed to correct the claim after discovering he did not have to pay the full amount.

Lacy Admits He Trolled About the Japan Bill

'I'm dumb and thought it was funny,' Lacy wrote in a post addressing the controversy.

He said a language barrier initially led him to believe he owed $12,000. Lacy said he told the restaurant he would cover the cost, asked staff to give the extra food to families and left his assistant to handle the situation after his stream was cut.

I wanna clear up the restaurant situation in Japan.



Due to the language barrier, I genuinely thought I was responsible for a $12,000 bill initially. I told the restaurant I’d cover it, asked them to give the extra food to families, and left my assistant to handle everything… — Lacy (@LacyHimself) October 29, 2026

When he returned to the broadcast, he said he was frustrated and started talking and 'trolling' about the supposed bill. He later learned that he only needed to pay for extra food that had already been prepared, rather than the full amount.

Lacy said his mistake was failing to correct the story once he knew the truth, adding that he did not expect it to spread so widely.

Viewers Used Restaurant QR Code To Place Orders

The incident happened on 28 October while Lacy was dining in Japan with his girlfriend, Darla Claire.

A QR code for the restaurant's table ordering system was visible during his livestream, allowing viewers to access the menu and place multiple orders that the restaurant did not expect to be genuine.

Lacy got more than he'd bargained for when he was livestreaming from a restaurant...



A $12,000 bill, thanks to people ordering on his tab after spotting the QR code 🤣



Writer: Ian



pic.twitter.com/v0Zjv8nwqy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2026

Viewers placed thousands of dollars worth of food orders. Lacy said receipts brought the reported total to about 1.6 million yen and described it as an almost $12,000 bill.

He also said staff prepared around 15 plates of food and claimed he asked them to give unwanted meals to families rather than waste them.

Restaurant Disputes Lacy's $12K Claim

The restaurant, identified as Zauo Shibuya, later disputed the suggestion that Lacy was charged for all the prank orders.

In a statement shared online, staff said customers are charged only for food they actually consumed after orders are checked with them. The restaurant acknowledged that some dishes had been prepared before staff realised the orders were not genuine, with some unwanted food then discarded.

As reported by Dexerto, the restaurant said it had received unauthorised orders worth about 1.96 million yen (about $12,050). It did not disclose exactly how much Lacy ultimately paid, leaving the final amount he was personally charged unclear.

Lying. The restaurant confirmed that he only paid for what he ate.



For the items that already made, they had to throw it away.



I hate streamers who lie.👁️👁️🔥 pic.twitter.com/yjcw0HiiK3 — りりあんぬ葵＊LillyTactical (@LillianneMoo) October 29, 2026

Lacy Apologises to Restaurant

Lacy said he cared about the effect the viral story could have on the restaurant and apologised for not clarifying the situation sooner.

'I never had bad intentions or intended for the restaurant to receive any hate,' he wrote, adding that he had contacted the business to make things right.

Lacy said the blame lay with the viewers who placed the orders and with him for how he handled the aftermath.