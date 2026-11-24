A Toledo firefighter is reportedly under police investigation in Ohio over alleged church credit card misuse involving $168,811.27 (€154,300 and £129,100), following a complaint filed by a church official on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Walk the Word Church raised concerns about disputed transactions dating back to March 2023. Its treasurer has been accused of using the church's credit card for personal purchases through Amazon, according to a police report cited by WTVG's 13 Action News.

The treasurer, however, has claimed that the account was hacked, offering an alternative explanation for the disputed spending. No criminal charges had been filed when the broadcaster reported the allegations on 23 November.

Toledo Firefighter Linked to Disputed Amazon Purchases

Walk the Word Church identified transactions that it believes should not have appeared on its credit card, prompting its office manager to file a police report.

According to WTVG's account of the report, the allegations concern a Huntington Bank credit card allegedly used 'for personal items'.

The suspected misuse dates back to 28 March 2023, with the disputed transactions involving Amazon. The published reporting did not disclose the products purchased, their intended recipients or the number of individual transactions under investigation.

Sources speaking to 13 Action News identified the treasurer as a Toledo firefighter who reportedly joined the department in April 2021.

The broadcaster withheld the firefighter's identity because the matter remained under investigation.

The disputed amount represents transactions questioned by the church rather than a proven financial loss. Responsibility for the purchases has not been established through criminal proceedings.

Walk the Word Church Introduces Financial Safeguards

Church administrators contacted the financial board in writing about transactions they believed did not belong on the account.

The treasurer subsequently sent an email claiming that the account had been hacked. According to WTVG, the police report did not specify when the treasurer first became aware of the alleged security breach.

Walk the Word Church's board of directors addressed the controversy in a statement outlining measures taken to protect its finances.

'We immediately secured our accounts,' the board said.

Church leaders said they had examined bank and credit card statements covering the period from April 2023 onwards. The board also confirmed that the individual suspected of misusing the credit card had been removed from all church accounts and positions.

Additional safeguards include stricter spending limits, joint approval requirements for every payment and routine financial checks.

The measures are separate from the police investigation and do not constitute a finding of criminal wrongdoing against the individual concerned.

Questions Remain Over Toledo Firefighter Investigation

Several questions surrounding the disputed transactions remain unanswered, including whether the treasurer's claim of unauthorised account access can be substantiated.

The available reporting did not establish whether investigators had independently verified the alleged hacking incident or determined who was responsible for placing the Amazon orders.

It also remains unclear from the published coverage whether Huntington Bank identified suspicious activity or whether any of the disputed charges have been recovered.

The church's internal response addresses concerns about financial oversight, but its review does not establish criminal responsibility.

WTVG's reporting did not disclose whether the firefighter faced disciplinary action within the fire department or whether the investigation had affected the individual's employment.

For now, the church's response has centred on protecting its accounts and strengthening oversight of future spending. The allegation of personal purchases and the treasurer's claim that the account was compromised remain unresolved, with no criminal charges reported as of 23 November.