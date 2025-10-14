Meta's £7.8 billion ($10 billion) AI data centre, about to be the size of 70 football fields, is sparking fear among Louisiana residents who worry the facility could drain local water and energy supplies.

Currently under construction, it will be one of the largest data centres ever built. While the facility promises to boost local infrastructures and support the growing demand for AI-driven computing, Louisiana residents say the cost to the community may be too high.

Meta's AI Data Centre Raises Water and Power Supply Concerns

According to BGR, a resident has come forward to share the community's 'fear' of what it will do to their water, considering that it could use millions of gallons every day.

Modern data centres demand enormous amounts of electricity and water to cool powerful servers. Experts cited by BGR reported that a single large data centre can consume up to 5 million gallons of drinking water per day. This water is often treated with chemicals and, therefore, cannot be reused.

The kicker is that Louisiana isn't new to drought conditions. Affecting roughly 1.4 million residents, locals worry that Meta's AI data centre will reduce water available for households and agriculture to cool AI servers.

Besides water supply, AP News also reported that Meta's AI data centre in Louisiana will require a £2.3 billion ($3 billion) investment to improve the local electricity system. As part of this plan, Meta and Entergy have agreed to collaborate and build gas-powered plants capable of generating 2,262 megawatts of energy.

Meta has pledged to use renewable sources, but the company has not disclosed how much of the energy demand will be covered by clean power versus fossil fuels.

Energy analysts from BGR warn that this AI data centre boom could lead to power fluctuations in areas unprepared for such high demand, potentially triggering outages or surges.

The Aftermath of Meta's AI Data Centre in Georgia

Louisiana residents' fears are not unfounded, as they've seen the effects of Meta's AI data centre before in Georgia.

Earlier this year, BBC reported that Newton County locals voiced their water supply problems soon after construction began. Complaints included discoloured water, failing appliances, and interrupted water service.

However, Meta denied responsibility, citing that water for construction was drawn from sources 10 miles away.

For Louisiana residents, what happened in Georgia is a warning sign that the drought in their city will be much worse with Meta's massive AI data centre.

Hidden Costs of AI Data Centres

Besides water and power supply, there's growing frustration about who will pay for the infrastructure upgrades needed to support Meta's 70-football-field-sized AI data centre. In the BBC report, Meta and Entergy will share the multibillion-dollar costs. However, non-disclosure agreements prevent the public from knowing exactly how much Meta is contributing.

The lack of transparency has fuelled suspicion that part of the cost could be passed on to local taxpayers and utility customers. Some fear rising electricity rates will only benefit large tech companies.

Meta, which owns several social media apps, has positioned its AI operations as critical to the company's future. The Louisiana facility is designed to support next-generation computing for AI research, content moderation, and further development in the metaverse.

Environmental advocates believe the issue isn't technology, it's 'sustainability.' They believe governments and corporations themselves must find ways to ensure data centres operate efficiently without compromising local ecosystems and resources.

With construction underway and limited transparency on future consumption levels, many are left wondering whether the benefits of Meta's AI data centre will ever outweigh its costs.