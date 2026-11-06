Former FBI agent Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, of Ashburn, Virginia, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after stealing approximately $2.47 million in cryptocurrency using credentials associated with 35 FBI investigations.

Prosecutors said he made approximately 100 fraudulent transfers involving wallets controlled by subjects of other investigations or adversarial nation-state actors. He later asked ChatGPT about maximising profits from investments and relocating to Europe, with the chatbot suggesting he buy a vineyard in Portugal.

How an FBI Insider Stole Millions in Crypto

According to the US Department of Justice, Yaroch worked at the FBI's Boston Division from 2017 until early 2025, serving on an investigative squad focused on an adversarial nation-state. In February 2025, he transferred to the bureau's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, where he remained until 31 July 2026.

According to the DOJ, Yaroch abused his access to FBI systems containing cryptocurrency wallet credentials collected during investigations. He also took funds from at least one wallet the FBI had created for an operation, according to court documents. He obtained approximately $2,474,380.66 through the fraudulent scheme, prosecutors said.

Stolen Crypto Helped Pay Credit Card Bills and Car Loans

After transferring the stolen cryptocurrency, Yaroch exchanged it for other cryptocurrencies and laundered it through additional transactions to conceal their source, nature, and ownership. Between 25 November 2025 and 13 January 2026, he moved approximately $93,082 into one of his accounts before transferring the money to other accounts.

The funds helped cover personal debts, including credit card bills, car payments, and other loans, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Yaroch also intended to use the stolen proceeds to finance a new life abroad.

ChatGPT Suggests a Vineyard in Portugal

His financial plans went further than settling outstanding bills, with court documents detailing his interest in investments and relocation abroad. He consulted ChatGPT, which suggested purchasing a vineyard in Portugal, according to court documents.

Yaroch subsequently took steps towards establishing himself in the country. On 15 June 2026, he granted power of attorney to Portuguese lawyers, authorising them to represent him before the country's Tax and Customs Authority. The arrangement included registering him with tax officials, obtaining a Portuguese tax identification number and collecting credentials for accessing his online finance portal.

'Shame' and Guilt Over Stolen Crypto

Yaroch reportedly came forward because he felt ashamed of his actions. According to the federal complaint, he told investigators he had held the cryptocurrency since the previous year and was frustrated that the FBI 'could not or would not act' against certain adversarial accounts.

On 28 July 2026, he contacted a Department of Justice employee through Signal to request a meeting about a personal matter. They met the following day, initially at FBI headquarters before moving to the DOJ building. There, Yaroch disclosed his actions, saying the secret was 'eating him up inside' and he wanted to 'get it off his chest.'

FBI Investigations and Intelligence Methods Compromised

The consequences extended beyond the missing cryptocurrency. According to the DOJ, Yaroch's actions compromised multiple FBI investigations involving criminal organisations and foreign adversaries.

Additionally, the DOJ said that his actions also compromised FBI sources and methods used in criminal investigations and foreign intelligence collection and impaired FBI employees' ability to carry out their public safety and national security duties. Yaroch is scheduled to be sentenced on 4 March 2027 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.