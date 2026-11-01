Jaythan Lawrence Gilder was convicted of robbery and grand theft in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, 22 October 2026, after swallowing four stolen Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings worth $769,500 (€687,000 and £574,000). The theft at the Mall at Millenia in February 2025 left investigators waiting nearly two weeks to recover the jewellery.

The verdict followed an incident on 26 February 2025, when Gilder entered the luxury jewellery store claiming to represent a professional basketball player. Prosecutors said he grabbed expensive merchandise and used force against an employee while escaping.

An Orange County jury found Gilder guilty more than a year after the robbery. State Attorney Monique Worrell confirmed the conviction, which followed an investigation involving a traffic stop, medical examinations and the recovery of swallowed diamonds.

How Jaythan Lawrence Gilder Stole $769,500 in Tiffany Earrings

According to the Orlando Police Department, Gilder entered Tiffany & Co. at the Mall at Millenia claiming to represent a player from the NBA's Orlando Magic.

Staff escorted him into a private viewing area, where he examined expensive jewellery. Among the items presented were two pairs of diamond earrings worth a combined $769,500.

Investigators said Gilder grabbed the earrings and attempted to leave the premises. He used force against a store employee during his escape before fleeing the shopping centre.

An arrest affidavit also described an attempt to steal a diamond ring. However, the ring was knocked from his possession and recovered at the store.

Detectives subsequently identified the getaway vehicle and traced its movements towards Texas. Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped Gilder on Interstate 10 in Washington County after noticing a traffic violation.

During the arrest, officers reportedly observed Gilder attempting to swallow objects believed to be the missing earrings.

A subsequent body scan at Washington County Jail revealed foreign objects suspected to be the stolen jewellery. Investigators now faced an unusual obstacle in recovering evidence linked to the robbery.

Police Recover Jaythan Lawrence Gilder's Swallowed Diamond Earrings

Following his arrest, Gilder was transferred to Orlando on 27 February 2025 and taken to a local hospital.

Authorities monitored him as they waited for the swallowed jewellery to pass through his digestive system. The recovery process stretched across nearly two weeks.

On 10 March, detectives recovered three of the four stolen Tiffany & Co. earrings, alongside two additional diamond earrings that were not among the four identified stolen pieces.

The remaining Tiffany earring was recovered on 12 March, completing the retrieval of the jewellery taken during the Orlando robbery.

Investigators then needed to establish whether the recovered diamonds matched the stolen merchandise.

Police brought the earrings to Tiffany & Co., where a master jeweller examined their identifying markings. Detectives said the serial numbers confirmed that the recovered pieces matched those stolen on 26 February.

The findings provided investigators with physical evidence connecting the recovered jewellery to the robbery.

Tiffany Theft Conviction Leaves Gilder Awaiting December Sentencing

On 22 October 2026, the Office of the State Attorney for Florida's Ninth Judicial Circuit announced Gilder's conviction following a jury trial.

Worrell said the case involved more than the substantial value of the stolen merchandise. She emphasised the danger faced by employees during the robbery.

'This case involved not only a significant financial loss, but also the safety of employees who were confronted with violence while simply doing their jobs,' Worrell said.

She also praised prosecutors and the law enforcement agencies involved in investigating the robbery and recovering the jewellery.

The conviction established Gilder's guilt on the robbery and grand theft charges. Sentencing remains a separate stage of the proceedings.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Gilder is scheduled to be sentenced on 7 December 2026. The official announcement did not specify what punishment prosecutors would seek or what sentence the court might impose.

The verdict followed an investigation in which recovering the stolen property required considerably more time than identifying and arresting the suspect.

All four stolen earrings were eventually recovered and authenticated through their serial numbers. Gilder now awaits sentencing in the Orlando robbery case.