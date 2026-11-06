College lacrosse athlete Maverick Lyon has filed an explosive federal civil rights lawsuit against Albany police after responding officers shot him five times and deployed a Taser during a botched hostage rescue.

The catastrophic confrontation unfolded on 6 January 2026 at the family home in North Albany, where the 21-year-old student was taken hostage at knifepoint by his older brother, John 'Dakota' Lyon, following an acute narcotics relapse. Dakota had been released from state prison in November 2025.

Benton County prosecutors subsequently cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing by deeming their split-second decisions objectively reasonable.

Maverick Lyon Lawsuit Recounts the Hostage Incident

According to the lawsuit, the brothers' parents alerted Benton County officials on 5 January that Dakota had relapsed into drug use. A probation officer visited but did not take him into custody. Dakota left and returned the next morning, when the brothers ate breakfast together.

The lawsuit says Dakota became agitated during a call with their father. He allegedly seized Maverick with a kitchen knife and declared him a hostage, claiming people wanted to kill him.

Maverick pleaded for release, then tried to convince Dakota he was on his side. He picked up a knife for protection, the lawsuit said.

When Maverick stopped answering calls, their father checked Ring footage. He saw Dakota pointing a knife at his younger son and called 911 at 10.48am. He reportedly described Dakota as shirtless and wearing pyjama trousers, while Maverick wore a long-sleeved grey shirt.

The lawsuit alleges officers failed to coordinate or use those clothing details to identify the hostage. Footage shows an officer approaching the back door and reporting a man inside still had a knife.

Maverick allegedly mouthed 'Help me!' through the window. When he opened the door, he dropped his knife and ran outside with both hands extended, according to the lawsuit. An officer Tasered him before police opened fire, shooting five times.

Dakota, who was still holding the knife, remained standing in the doorway as Maverick lay wounded on the ground. 'Oh my God. What are you doing?' he could be heard shouting in the background.

As Maverick lay injured, he told officers, 'You guys shot the wrong guy - he was holding me hostage.' 'I can't move, you guys shot me,' he added.

Maverick Lyon's Recovery and the Police Shooting Lawsuit

Lyon spent a month in hospital, undergoing operations that removed parts of his lungs, appendix and spleen. He also needed digestive system reconstruction.

He missed the spring semester and senior lacrosse season. He has since returned to play, but his lawyers say further facial and reconstructive surgery is needed.

The lawsuit accuses two officers of excessive force, battery and negligence, and alleges violations of Lyon's Fourth Amendment rights. His lawyers say officers failed to identify the threat before firing.

Benton County District Attorney Ryan S Joslin reached a different conclusion. He ruled the shooting justified, saying officers had fractions of a second to act and an 'objectively reasonable belief' that firing was necessary. Joslin also called the outcome 'an absolute tragedy'.

Dakota pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion. He was sentenced to six years and five months in state prison. In court, he said he wished he could have taken the bullets instead of his brother.

Maverick's parents support the lawsuit and want accountability. Their father said he called police to protect his son, but the officers he summoned 'ended up nearly taking his life'.