A former model has alleged that Jeffrey Epstein raped her approximately 200 times over two years after meeting him in New York. Her testimony featured in a November 2026 BBC investigation examining how connections within the modelling industry allegedly helped the financier recruit and exploit young women.

The woman, identified as Simona to protect her identity, was 20 when she met Epstein. Originally from Eastern Europe, she believed his industry contacts could help launch her career.

Instead, she alleged that promises of professional opportunities drew her into years of sexual abuse and control.

'We were there for the purposes of serving Epstein. Slaves, who also have been raped,' she told the BBC.

Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Describes Abuse Behind Modelling Career Promises

The BBC's documentary, The Model Trap: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's Network, investigated Epstein's relationships with modelling agencies and scouts after his 2008 conviction for sex offences.

Simona said Epstein introduced her to Faith Kates, then a senior executive at Next Management, suggesting the meeting could advance her career.

She alleged that Kates recommended plastic surgery during their meeting.

Kates's lawyers denied the allegation, saying she had never made such a recommendation and had been misled by Epstein.

Simona subsequently became Epstein's assistant, a position she says exposed her to repeated sexual abuse.

Another woman, identified as Anka, described meeting Epstein through model scout Daniel Siad in Paris.

Anka alleged that Epstein controlled women through their housing, finances and immigration arrangements. She also described pressure on assistants to introduce other women to him.

Her account suggests that promised employment could become another means of maintaining control over women who lacked support networks.

The BBC investigation examined how those arrangements allegedly continued long after Epstein became a convicted sex offender.

Jeffrey Epstein's Modelling Network Faces Scrutiny Over Recruitment Practices

BBC Eye examined more than three million pages of US Justice Department records and interviewed more than 100 models from 14 countries.

The documents revealed Epstein's financial dealings with modelling agencies, including a $1 million (£756,600) payment to MC2 Model Management in 2005.

The investigation also examined correspondence involving scouts who introduced aspiring models to Epstein.

Roza Gilles, originally from Uzbekistan, said MC2 arranged two photoshoots at Epstein's Palm Beach property when she was 18.

Gilles alleged that Epstein subsequently employed her as an assistant and sexually abused her repeatedly over three years.

She said her agency failed to protect her despite sending her to a convicted sex offender's property.

MC2's former US president, Jeff Fuller, previously denied knowing Gilles was being sent to Epstein's home or experiencing abuse.

Former model agent Ramsey Elkholy, whose correspondence with Epstein featured in the investigation, denied knowingly facilitating abuse.

He said he had relied on Epstein's account of his earlier criminal case.

Lawyer Sigrid McCawley, who represents Epstein survivors, described the recruitment arrangements as a sophisticated operation involving modelling-industry contacts.

The allegations have also brought renewed attention to efforts to hold people who knowingly benefited from trafficking accountable.

New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie has sponsored legislation that would expand potential criminal liability and provide civil remedies relating to trafficking ventures.

The proposal passed the state Senate in June 2026 but had not become law in the legislative record reviewed.

Gilles, who previously appeared anonymously in court records, questioned why her agency arranged work at Epstein's home while he was serving a sentence for a sex offence involving a minor.