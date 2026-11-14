Russell Brand is serving a 10-year, six-month prison sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in London. His sentencing on 9 November 2026 was followed by fresh reporting involving six women, alongside two further rape allegations under police investigation.

The developments followed a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, where a jury convicted Brand on 5 November of offences against four women.

The comedian and actor, 51, denied wrongdoing throughout proceedings. He was also acquitted of two rape charges and one attempted indecent assault charge.

The additional allegations have not resulted in further convictions, and another trial has not been confirmed.

Russell Brand Receives 10-Year Sentence for Rape and Sexual Assault

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan sentenced Brand to nine years for rape and imposed separate sentences for three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009.

The sexual assault sentences run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the rape sentence, bringing the total to 10 years and six months.

In his sentencing remarks, Bennathan described Brand as a 'sexual predator' and criticised his disregard for women's right to refuse sexual contact.

The judge said Brand's fame had allowed him to act with a sense of entitlement towards women.

Brand must serve two-thirds of his prison term before release on licence. He will remain subject to sex offender notification requirements indefinitely.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts praised the women whose evidence secured the convictions.

'They did not know each other, and each has carried what happened to them for almost two decades,' he said.

The Metropolitan Police also encouraged anyone with further information about alleged sexual offences to contact investigators.

Six More Women Make Allegations Against Russell Brand

On 12 November, The Times and The Sunday Times published accounts from six additional women alleging sexual misconduct involving Brand between 2005 and 2015.

The newspapers said they had delayed publication to avoid prejudicing his criminal trial.

One woman, identified as Vicky, alleged that Brand continued having sex with her after she repeatedly asked him to stop because she was hurting.

Another woman claimed Brand had sex with her without consent and subsequently apologised.

A separate accuser described an alleged assault involving unwanted physical contact and digital penetration.

These accounts concern allegations that have not been established in criminal proceedings.

The newspapers said their investigation included supporting material and interviews with people familiar with the women's experiences.

Brand did not provide a response to the new allegations before the investigation was published, according to the newspapers.

Separately, police have investigated two further rape allegations, including one involving a woman who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that additional people had contacted investigators during and after Brand's trial.

Detectives said they were assessing the information to determine whether it indicated further criminal offences.

Material concerning additional allegations has also been referred for prosecutorial consideration.

Brand has previously maintained that his sexual relationships were consensual, although the jury rejected his defence concerning the four offences for which he was convicted.

As of 14 November, prosecutors had not publicly confirmed additional charges or a second trial.