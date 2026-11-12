Chris Watts, the convicted family murderer serving five life sentences, is facing fresh scrutiny following allegations that he engaged in sexual encounters with male inmates. A prison insider reportedly claimed that correctional officers separated Watts from another prisoner amid suspicions of an inappropriate relationship, prompting questions about his relationships behind bars.

A Daily Mail exclusive published on 11 November also reported that Watts writes letters to younger male prisoners. The revelations offer a glimpse into his reported prison relationships, although the sexual allegations have not been independently established.

Guards Reportedly Discover Chris Watts With Male Inmate

According to the Daily Mail, a prison employee alleged that Watts developed intimate relationships with younger men at Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. The insider claimed that some encounters became sexual and attracted the attention of correctional officers.

The report further alleged that guards separated Watts from another prisoner amid suspicions of an inappropriate relationship. However, the precise circumstances and whether officials formally documented a sexual encounter remain unclear.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Watts' gay prison sex revealed: Guards catch killer dad and fellow inmate... sordid scene is discovered in cell... and insiders leak his letters to harem of young men who 'will do anything' https://t.co/XjJPtsEEbG 🔗 pic.twitter.com/Bi1xvdJwrl — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 11, 2026

'Will Do Anything': Chris Watts' Alleged Prison Letters Exposed

The newspaper reported that Watts writes lengthy letters to younger male inmates, suggesting personal attachments extending beyond ordinary prison friendships. The correspondence reportedly accompanied relationships in which prisoners sought his attention and affection.

The report described younger men who 'will do anything' for Watts, highlighting claims of intense devotion among inmates. The phrase was attributed to the prison employee quoted in the report.

The prison employee further alleged that Watts encouraged these relationships through affectionate correspondence and commissary gifts. Such claims suggest an unusual social dynamic behind bars but do not independently prove sexual activity.

Underwear and Baby Oil Discovered in Another Inmate's Cell

The latest allegations follow a 2020 disciplinary incident involving fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman. Correctional officers discovered Watts' underwear, petroleum jelly, baby oil and other personal belongings inside Tallman's cell.

Prison records also revealed that the pair communicated through an electrical outlet connecting neighbouring cells, nicknamed the 'holy outlet'. Both faced disciplinary consequences, although Tallman denied having a sexual relationship with Watts.

Chris Watts' Previous Romantic Relationships

Watts was previously romantically linked to Lizzie Henderson, who reportedly sought permission to marry him while he remained incarcerated. Their proposed marriage subsequently fell through, according to media reports.

In 2018, Trent Bolte alleged that he had a secret relationship with Watts before the murders. Investigators could not substantiate his account, while Watts denied knowing him.

Why Chris Watts Is Serving Five Life Sentences

On 13 August 2018, Watts murdered his pregnant wife, Shanann, and their daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste. He buried Shanann near an oil facility in Colorado and concealed the children's bodies inside crude oil tanks.

Watts initially appeared on television pleading for his family's return before confessing to their murders. Investigators also uncovered his extramarital affair with co-worker Nichol Kessinger.

He pleaded guilty in November 2018 and received five life sentences without the possibility of parole. His incarceration continues regardless of whether the latest allegations about his relationships with male prisoners are substantiated.