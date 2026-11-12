Debra Darby Todd, 68, the wife of former New York Jets quarterback Richard Todd, was arrested and booked into the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama on a charge of felony second-degree domestic violence assault.

The charge stems from an alleged incident at the couple's home in Florence, Lauderdale County, at approximately 11:05pm on Monday. According to a deposition obtained by Fox News Digital from the District Court of Lauderdale County, Debra Todd 'did intentionally cause physical injury to the victim by striking him multiple times with a pair of pliers during an argument'.

Richard Todd, 72, sustained multiple cuts and abrasions on his arms but did not require medical treatment or hospitalisation, and he declined to go to hospital. Debra Todd's bond was set at $30,000, and police records showed she had not bonded out as of Wednesday afternoon. The same records state there are two witnesses to the alleged assault.

Court Documents and Custody Update

Court documents electronically filed with the District Court of Lauderdale County on Tuesday at 4:59pm detail the formal criminal complaint against Debra Darby Todd following the incident at the couple's residence on Elton Darby Road.

The complaint describes the victim as the person who sustained multiple cuts and abrasions. Other reports identified him as former NFL quarterback Richard Todd.

Fox News Digital reported that police records listed two witnesses to the alleged incident. Their identities and individual accounts have not been publicly disclosed.

Under Alabama Code Section 13A-6-131, second-degree domestic violence is classified as a Class B felony when a defendant commits an offence specified under the statute against a qualifying family or household member.

The charge in this case is linked to second-degree assault under Section 13A-6-21, which includes intentionally causing physical injury using a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. Whether the pliers described in the complaint meet the statutory definition is a matter to be established in the legal proceedings.

Medical Response and Custody Status

Richard Todd sustained multiple cuts and abrasions on his arms but declined to go to hospital.

Deputies arrested Debra Darby Todd and booked her into the Lauderdale County Detention Center at approximately 1am Tuesday. Her bond was set at $30,000 (about £22,500). Booking logs list Debra Todd at 5 feet 3 inches and 105 pounds, whereas Richard Todd was listed during his playing career at 6 feet 2 inches and approximately 210 pounds.

FOX 54 later reported that Debra Todd was no longer listed in the jail's active custody records. However, the available reporting did not independently establish the circumstances of her release. A court date was still pending.

Richard Todd's Football Career

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Richard Todd played quarterback for the University of Alabama under coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant from 1972 to 1975, helping the Crimson Tide capture three Southeastern Conference titles and the 1973 national championship.

Drafted sixth overall by the New York Jets in 1976, Todd spent eight seasons with the franchise before joining the New Orleans Saints in 1984. He returned to the Jets as an emergency signing in 1986.

His NFL regular-season statistics span 10 seasons, during which he recorded 20,610 passing yards and 124 touchdowns. Following his playing career, Todd worked in investment banking in Birmingham and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.