A Tennessee judge has sentenced a travelling pastor to three life terms plus 84 years without parole after a jury convicted him of sexually abusing three girls, including a child who was five when police began investigating allegations of abuse.

Benjamin Garlick, 35, received the sentence from Rutherford County Circuit Court Judge Barry Tidwell, according to court officials cited by WSMV. His wife, Shaantal Garlick, 32, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on 10 November 2026 following her conviction on charges related to the abuse.

Murfreesboro detectives previously appealed for additional potential victims to come forward, particularly within the Hispanic community, where Garlick had worked as a travelling minister.

Life Terms and Decades More Behind Bars

Judge Tidwell imposed three life sentences plus 84 years without parole on Benjamin Garlick following his convictions for child sexual offences.

A Rutherford County jury found him guilty on 17 August 2026 of seven counts of aggravated rape of a child, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and two violations of the Child Protection Act, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The verdict followed a two-week trial.

Tidwell imposed sentences of life imprisonment without parole for the aggravated rape convictions immediately after the verdict. A further sentencing hearing took place on 10 November, when the court addressed the remaining offences.

The Daily News Journal reported that Garlick maintained his innocence and that his defence lawyers were challenging the constitutionality of the life-without-parole punishment. This challenge could lead to further court proceedings.

Investigation Began in August 2023

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Special Victims Unit opened its investigation on 15 August 2023 after receiving allegations concerning the sexual abuse of a child who was then five years old.

Police said the abuse had occurred over several years. Investigators subsequently identified two additional victims.

Benjamin and Shaantal Garlick were arrested in September 2023.

According to court records reported by WSMV at the time, Benjamin initially faced five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. The original allegations included offences dating to February 2021.

A Rutherford County grand jury reindicted the couple in March 2024, expanding the charges. Benjamin Garlick remained in custody, while his wife, who had previously posted bond, was rearrested under the new indictment before securing her release again.

Following the August 2026 verdict, police praised the Child Protective Investigative Team for its work on the case. Lead investigator Detective James Wilkinson said the team's efforts had helped make children in Rutherford County safer.

Travelling Ministry Led to Appeal for More Victims

Police said Benjamin Garlick had spent several years travelling across the United States as a minister, primarily serving Hispanic communities. Investigators said his wife accompanied him on those journeys.

WSMV previously reported that Garlick helped run La Espada, a Murfreesboro-based ministry serving Spanish speakers. Fox News also reported that the ministry had longstanding family connections, including its founding by Garlick's grandfather, Rolando Garlick.

The couple's extensive travel prompted detectives to seek information from potential victims beyond the immediate area.

In April 2024, the Murfreesboro Police Department publicly urged anyone who believed they might have been victimised to contact investigators, particularly people within the Hispanic community.

The department provided Detective Wilkinson's telephone number, 629-201-5612, and email address, [email protected].

The department's publicly documented appeal dates to April 2024. The available reporting does not establish whether further complaints have been received or whether additional investigations are under way.

Wife Sentenced to 25 Years

Judge Tidwell sentenced Shaantal Garlick to 25 years in prison on 10 November 2026.

The jury had convicted her of two counts of facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated child neglect.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, investigators determined that she knowingly neglected a child in a way that harmed the child's health and welfare and assisted in the commission of the sexual abuse.

She had been released on bond before the trial but was taken into custody following the August verdict.

The November sentencing hearing marked a significant stage in the prosecution of the couple, although the reported legal challenge to Benjamin Garlick's sentence leaves open the possibility of further proceedings.