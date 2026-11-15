An unidentified man was arrested in France on 2 November after allegedly stealing and destroying a Saint Nicholas bone relic from the Basilica of Saint Nicolas-de-Port in Lorraine during Halloween weekend, according to Catholix.

The relic was a 2-centimetre bone fragment displayed beneath a statue of the saint in the church's chapel. Its destruction prompted a parish statement describing the loss as an attack on the faith and devotion of generations of pilgrims.

Destruction Of The Saint Nicholas Bone Relic

The man allegedly smashed glass to take the relic from its patronal altar. The parish stated that he subsequently burned and crushed it.

Catholix wrote that the suspect admitted the act and expressed a 'desire to destroy' the relic, which he regarded as a 'symbol of fetishism'.

The parish's statement emphasised the religious significance of the object alongside its historical value. For the church, the loss concerned both the relic itself and its place in the religious life of pilgrims.

'Beyond the patrimonial value of this object, it is above all a profound attack on our history, our faith and the devotion of generations of pilgrims that touches us today,' the statement from the 15th-century Catholic church read.

Authorities had not publicly identified the suspect. Catholix stated that he was expected to face trial in December. The year of the arrest and anticipated trial remains unspecified.

Lorraine's Connection To The Saint Nicholas Bone Relic

'Saint Nicholas is the patron saint of Lorraine,' stated Luc Binsinger, mayor of Saint-Nicolas-de-Port. The town celebrates his feast day on 6 December.

'Saint Nicholas is where the heart of Lorraine beats every December 6th. As soon as someone attacks it, it creates a particular emotion and a kind of inner revolt for each and every one of us,' Binsinger stated, according to FranceInfo.

His comments linked devotion to the saint with Lorraine's annual December celebrations. The parish's response, meanwhile, emphasised the connection between the basilica's history, its faith and generations of pilgrims.

The destroyed fragment was classed as a minor relic. The basilica's principal relics, including a larger bone fragment attributed to a finger of Father Christmas, remained in its treasury.

Thousands of Catholics were expected at the basilica's annual torchlight procession on 5 and 6 December. This was an expectation for the celebrations, rather than a confirmed attendance figure.

Separate Fires And The Saint Nicholas Bone Relic Case

FranceInfo also described fires at the basilica. On 4 February, vandals lit two small fires inside the building, blackening a statue of the Virgin Mary. The year of those fires is also unspecified.

Saint Nicholas was a fourth-century Catholic bishop of Myra, a Lycian city in what is now south-west Turkey. He was known for generosity and secret gift-giving and participated in the Council of Nicaea.

The Marians of the Immaculate Conception link the Christmas stocking tradition to a story about his generosity towards a poor family.

According to the organisation, Nicholas secretly dropped three bags of gold coins through the family's window to prevent a father from selling his daughters into prostitution. The bags landed in the family's stockings, inspiring the Christmas tradition.