María del Carmen García had her prison sentence reduced from nine and a half years to 5.5 years in 2010 after setting alight the man convicted of raping her daughter. Antonio Cosme died 10 days after the attack, which followed an encounter during his temporary release in June 2005.

García's daughter Verónica was 13 when the assault occurred in Benejúzar, in Spain's Valencian Community, in 1998. Cosme received a nine-year prison sentence in December 2000. García was later ordered to compensate his family as part of her own sentence.

A Mother Learns of Her Daughter's Assault

Verónica had been sent to collect bread and regularly stopped to visit a stray dog along the route. On that occasion, the animal did not appear when she called.

Cosme, a local bricklayer described as 62, threatened her with a knife before the assault. According to Gema Peñalosa's book Fuego, he subsequently threatened to kill Verónica if she told her mother.

Verónica returned home and immediately disclosed the assault. According to the Express US, García took a knife to confront Cosme at his home. He denied the accusation, claiming he had just woken up.

Neighbours accompanied García home. Some locals sided with Cosme, suggesting that the family wanted financial gain or questioning whether someone his age could have committed the offence.

Medical Evidence and the Mother's Move

Medical findings established the presence of semen and documented injuries consistent with sexual assault. The family moved elsewhere in the town because remaining in the neighbourhood had become untenable.

DNA testing identified Cosme as a match 12 months later. His trial began in October 2000, and he received his sentence that December. He maintained his innocence, but his appeal was denied.

In June 2005, García was waiting for a bus when a car pulled up, and Cosme stepped out. His temporary release had been authorised without her knowledge. 'Good morning, ma'am. How is your daughter?' he asked her.

Fear for Her Daughter Preceded the Mother's Attack

García feared that Cosme might carry out his earlier threat against Verónica. She went to a nearby petrol station seeking a jerry can, but none was large enough. She then returned home for a one-and-a-half-litre bottle and matches.

After filling the bottle with petrol at the station, she went to the bar where Cosme was having breakfast. 'Do you remember me?' she asked him. 'So you won't forget me!'

She poured the petrol and ignited it. Cosme suffered burns over 60% of his body and died 10 days later.

The Mother's Sentence Was Cut in 2010

García was admitted to the psychiatric wing of Fontcalent penitentiary hospital. At her 2009 trial, she testified, 'I didn't want to kill him; I wanted to scare him so that he would leave and never come near my family again.'

She received a nine-and-a-half-year sentence, was placed under a restraining order and was ordered to pay compensation to Cosme's family. Her sentence was reduced in 2010.

In November 2017, García was permitted to serve the remainder from home, initially returning to prison nightly before later being fitted with a tag. She was granted parole and released in August 2018.