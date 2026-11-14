Former Pentagon UFO investigator Sean Kirkpatrick has suggested a kite with streamers could explain a mysterious 'jellyfish UFO' filmed in Anchorage, Alaska, on 15 June 2026.

His assessment, reported on Saturday, 14 November, offers a possible explanation for footage that has attracted attention online.

Sara Jane Osborn recorded the object while photographing a rainbow. The video shows a dark shape apparently hovering against a mountainside, with strands moving beneath it.

The sighting drew particular interest because it was described as being in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Kirkpatrick, the former director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, cautioned that the recording alone could not establish what was in the sky.

Sean Kirkpatrick Says Jellyfish UFO Could Be a Kite

'The motion is similar to a kite with streamers, particularly the waves,' Kirkpatrick told Fox News Digital.

The object appears to shift from one side of the frame to the other as its dangling strands rise and fall. That movement prompted his comparison, although neither the recording nor his comments establish that a kite was present.

Kirkpatrick was particularly wary of treating compressed footage circulating online as reliable evidence. He said it could not reveal the object's size, altitude, distance or true movement.

He also questioned whether a video available online could be authenticated without examining better evidence.

The weather provides one point of reference. Weather Underground observations cited by Fox News recorded westerly winds of 16 mph at 9.55pm on 15 June. Winds from the west-southwest were measured at 15 mph at 10.55pm, around the reported 10.15pm sighting.

Wind alone cannot establish an explanation. The footage does not conclusively show the object's position or distance, making its apparent path difficult to assess.

Separately, Alaska News reported that the filming location appeared to be in East Anchorage, looking towards the Chugach Mountains.

Its analysis placed Russian Jack Springs Park, a location associated with kite flying, along the possible viewing direction. That finding does not identify the object.

'UFO EXPERTS' say 'GIANT JELLYFISH UFO' FILMED in June was 'some sort of a KITE or BALLOON' pic.twitter.com/TT1NXjjIby — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) November 14, 2026

Witness Disputes Kite Theory as Military Base Responds

Osborn's own reaction was markedly different from Kirkpatrick's cautious suggestion. In the recording, she compares the object to an alien and expresses discomfort.

Moments later, she adds, 'It's moving very weirdly.'

In earlier reporting, Osborn said she had considered whether the object was a kite. She maintained that its movements did not resemble one and said she and her husband searched a nearby park without finding anyone flying a kite.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs office told Fox News Digital that officials were aware of the video but had no additional information.

The statement did not establish whether military personnel detected the object, whether it entered restricted airspace or whether activity at the installation was connected to the sighting.

Kirkpatrick said further checks could include nearby events, weather patterns and footage taken from another angle. For now, the apparent jellyfish remains unidentified in the publicly available evidence.