Reform UK has suspended councillor George Madgwick after he was charged with 35 offences, including 12 counts of rape.

The 37-year-old Hampshire politician faces charges relating to four complainants aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged offences.

The allegations concern incidents said to have taken place between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales, according to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Reform UK Confirms Immediate Suspension

A Reform UK spokesperson confirmed to BBC News that Madgwick had been suspended from the party following the announcement of the charges.

'Cllr Madgwick has been suspended from Reform UK with immediate effect,' the spokesperson said.

Madgwick was the leader of Reform UK's group on Hampshire County Council before his suspension, according to BBC News.

He represents North East Havant on Hampshire County Council and Paulsgrove on Portsmouth City Council. He was elected to Hampshire County Council on 7 May 2026.

Councillor Faces 35 Criminal Charges

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on 3 November 2026 that Madgwick had been charged with 35 offences following an investigation by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

According to the CPS, the charges include 12 counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.

Madgwick also faces two counts of making indecent images of children, one count of distributing an indecent image of a child and one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

The remaining charges comprise eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour, and one count each of stalking, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, theft and criminal damage.

The CPS confirmed that the allegations involve four complainants and relate to incidents said to have occurred between 2008 and 2021.

Police Investigation Began in July 2025

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said its investigation began on 24 July 2025 after officers received a report of a sexual offence.

On 6 January 2026, officers arrested a man at an address in Wandsworth, London, according to the police statement.

Madgwick, who is from the Anchorage Park area of Portsmouth, was subsequently charged by officers from the constabulary's dedicated Operation Amberstone team.

Police said the four complainants were aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the alleged offences, which are said to have occurred in Portsmouth and Wales.

Madgwick was released on bail and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.

The CPS said its prosecutors had assessed the available evidence and determined that there was sufficient evidence and that prosecution was in the public interest.

A CPS spokesperson said: 'The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute George Madgwick for serious sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape.

'He has also been charged with making a threat to kill, false imprisonment and stalking.'

CPS Issues Fair Trial Warning Ahead of Court Appearance

The CPS reminded the public that proceedings against Madgwick were active and that he was entitled to a fair trial.

The prosecution service said its decision to prosecute followed an assessment of the available evidence and the public interest in bringing the case to court.

It also warned against reporting, commentary or sharing information that could prejudice the proceedings.

Madgwick is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

The CPS clarified that its decision to prosecute does not establish guilt. The allegations and charges will be considered through the criminal justice process, and any determination of guilt must be made by the court.