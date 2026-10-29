A US judge compared three wealthy brothers to the fictional characters Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde as she sentenced each of them to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting women through a scheme involving drugs, deception and violence.

The once-prominent Alexander brothers were convicted of multiple federal sex offences earlier this year by a Manhattan jury. US District Judge Valerie E. Caproni condemned the behaviour of Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, during Tuesday's sentencing hearing in New York.

She rejected their claims that marriage and fatherhood had changed them, citing the seriousness of their crimes. Federal prosecutors sought life sentences, while defence lawyers requested the minimum 15-year prison terms.

Judge Rejects Brothers' Claims of Redemption

Caproni invoked Robert Louis Stevenson's famous characters to illustrate the contrast between the brothers' respectable public identities and their predatory conduct. She also challenged their claims of personal reform, expressing scepticism that men responsible for such prolonged abuse could have changed simply because they had settled into family life.

In court, the brothers maintained their innocence. 'I want to set the record straight – my brothers and I have never drugged and raped anyone. Have never trafficked anyone for sex. Have never conspired to harm anyone,' Oren Alexander said.

The judge described the witnesses' accounts as credible, saying their testimony portrayed the brothers as sadistic, misogynistic sexual predators.

'Your conduct was monstrous,' she said. 'Either all of those women are in the wrong line of work because they should all be actresses, or they were telling the truth and they were raped and drugged. And I credit latter.'

Victims Confront Their Abusers in Court

Several women addressed the court before sentencing, describing psychological trauma that continued long after their encounters with the brothers. Among them was Lindsey Acree, an artist and gallery owner who questioned the cruelty behind their actions.

According to prosecutors, Acree was drugged, raped and sexually assaulted in 2011, naming Tal Alexander as the perpetrator. Acree said life imprisonment 'doesn't even begin to cover it.' 'Why do we have to be here? Why do I have to be here looking at these guys? I would like to move on. I'm going to walk out of this room and I hope something I did made some difference,' she added.

Another survivor, speaking under the pseudonym Isa Brooks, described being assaulted when she was 16 and explained how the experience had affected much of her adult life. According to Brooks, she was raped by two of the brothers and their friends when she was a teen. 'I cry for the innocence of that terrified 16-year-old and stand for her today,' she told the court. 'Their eyes went black. As if I was being mauled by animals.'

Maya Miller, also a pseudonym, told the court that she will 'forever carry the scars,' after saying she was raped by Tal Alexander in 2014. She said she was invited to a Hamptons mansion by Tal Alexander and was raped in a bathroom where she had been trapped. 'What happened to me was a choice made for me, not by me,' Miller told the court.

'What Tal Alexander did to me was a life sentence that I never asked for. Tal has fundamentally changed the way I experience being alive.' Several women urged the judge to impose the harshest available punishment, per CBS News.

Heavy Fines and Separate Prison Terms

Beyond their prison sentences, the brothers received substantial financial penalties and will face 10 years of supervised release after imprisonment. Tal must pay $350,000 (£263,000) while Oren and Alon were each fined $300,000 (£225,000). Oren also received an additional $50,000 (£38,000) penalty connected to the sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl.

Caproni recommended placing the siblings in prisons near Miami, where their relatives live, but suggested they should not serve their sentences together because of concerns about their influence on one another.