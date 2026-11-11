Former West Virginia Republican lawmaker and schoolteacher David Elliott Pritt has pleaded guilty to attempting to persuade a 14-year-old girl to produce sexually explicit images of herself.

Pritt, 36, of Oak Hill, entered a guilty plea on 10th November 2026 to one count of attempted production of child pornography, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents and statements made during the hearing revealed that Pritt communicated with the 14-year-old girl through Snapchat from around June 2025 until at least January 2026.

Pritt admitted to sending the girl sexually explicit images of his genitals. He also told her that he loved her and was attracted to her while attempting to persuade, induce, and entice her to take explicit pictures of herself and send them to him through the messaging app.

At the time, Pritt was employed as a teacher with Fayette County Schools and represented a Fayette County district in the West Virginia House of Delegates as a Republican.

The case followed an investigation that resulted in Pritt's arrest in July after investigators examined allegations involving the teenager. Following his arrest, Pritt resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Fayette County Board of Education initially suspended him before terminating his employment.

A federal grand jury indicted him on 19th August on three felony counts involving child sexual exploitation, enticement of a minor, and witness tampering. The indictment also included allegations that Pritt attempted to prevent the girl from sharing information about a federal crime with law enforcement.

Two Charges to Be Dismissed Under Plea Agreement

According to West Virginia Watch, Pritt's plea agreement covers one count of attempted production of child pornography. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the two remaining charges: enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to persuade a minor not to disclose information about a federal crime to law enforcement.

During his 10th November court appearance before US District Judge Irene C. Berger in Charleston, Pritt acknowledged exchanging sexually explicit images with the girl through Snapchat. He also described the exchanges as involving more than 10 instances, according to a media outlet.

Investigators seized a mobile phone and a laptop during the investigation. Pritt will also be required to forfeit the devices, according to WV MetroNews.

Pritt Faces Up to 30 Years in Federal Prison

Pritt is scheduled to be sentenced on 4th March 2027. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison, with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

He could also receive between five years and a lifetime of supervised release, alongside a fine of up to $250,000. Pritt will also be required to register as a sex offender.

US Attorney Moore Capito said the guilty plea was reached in consultation with the victim and her family. He also praised the investigative work of Homeland Security Investigations and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Amy L. McLaughlin. It was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative targeting online child exploitation and abuse.