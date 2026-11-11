Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been returned to federal custody after allegedly cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor just days after being granted pretrial release.

The 82-year-old was arrested on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

A new booking photograph of Markle was subsequently released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, showing him in custody after the alleged breach of his release conditions.

He was detained after a judge revoked the arrangement that had allowed him to remain outside prison while awaiting further proceedings.

Markle Accused of Removing Electronic Tag

Markle was initially released from custody last Friday, 6 November, after appearing before a federal court in Tampa, Florida.

The judge permitted him to await trial outside detention, provided he complied with several restrictions, including wearing an ankle monitor to track his movements.

However, First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli alleged Markle removed the ankle monitor at approximately 1:45am on Tuesday, 10 November. 'Release conditions are court orders, not suggestions,' Essayli said, referring to Markle breaching his release conditions.

Authorities took him back into custody, and prosecutors have requested that his pretrial release be withdrawn. Essayli has confirmed that prosecutors intended to pursue Markle's continued detention while the criminal proceedings moved forward, per The Independent.

Judge Revokes Bail

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Saxe Griffin ruled that Markle should remain in federal custody without bond.

In her order, the judge said Markle 'violated the conditions of his pretrial release' and confirmed that his 'pretrial release is revoked, and he is detained pending the resolution of this case,' according to Sky News.

The judge also described his housing circumstances as 'untenable,' with his legal representative unable to identify a suitable alternative.

Griffin had also ordered a mental competency assessment to establish whether Markle was capable of understanding the legal proceedings and assisting with his defence. A report from the evaluation is expected by 20 November.

Arrest After Discovery of Suspected Illegal Material

Markle's original arrest on 6 November followed an investigation involving two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area.

Federal investigators reportedly recovered approximately 78 items comprising photographic slides, film negatives and books containing suspected images of child sexual abuse.

According to prosecutors, Markle had rented both storage units since 2008. He faces one federal count of possession of child pornography, with investigators alleging that the seized material included child sexual abuse images.

The allegations have not been established in court, and Markle remains entitled to the presumption of innocence as the proceedings continue.

Meghan Previously Addressed Allegations

The criminal investigation has also brought attention to the long-standing estrangement between Markle and his daughter.

Meghan recently said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations against her father, explaining that her decision to keep him away from her children was motivated by their protection.

'Despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,' Meghan said.

The duchess shares two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with her husband, Prince Harry.

She also disclosed that a letter containing serious allegations about her father had been sent to London police in 2019. She said she had been assured that the claims were being investigated at the time.