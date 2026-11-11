A federal judge has ordered records preserved and restricted further work on a Washington golf course redevelopment, while congressional Democrats examine separate allegations that government documents have been discarded.

Former administration whistleblower Miles Taylor says officials suspected of destroying records could turn on one another. The judge's orders concern litigation over the redevelopment, not the allegations of document destruction.

Taylor Says Record Destruction Would Not Silence Witnesses

On his Tuesday Defiance Daily podcast, Taylor warned that destroying documents would not prevent investigators from questioning people involved.

'Those people will get subpoenaed,' he said. 'Those people will get deposed. Those people will end up flipping on each other.'

@itsdeaann according to whistleblowers Trump has begun destroying documents pic.twitter.com/tOM5JDye0V — Meidas_Charise Lee (@charise_lee) November 11, 2026

Taylor compared the potential revelations with the January 6 investigation, arguing that some of its most damaging evidence came from witnesses rather than documents.

'Accountability is coming for you, no matter what,' he warned officials who might be involved in the alleged destruction.

Co-host Maritsa Georgiou also cautioned government employees against assuming presidential immunity would protect them.

'The immunity ruling is for the president, not for you at the paper shredder. It's not for you, hitting the delete button on the computer,' she said.

Her remarks concern the possible exposure of employees who handled government records if investigators seek testimony from people with direct knowledge of decisions about those records.

Judge Ana Reyes Turns Up Pressure

The judicial scrutiny relates to the redevelopment of Trump's East Potomac Golf Links in Washington. US District Judge Ana Reyes has ordered relevant records preserved in the litigation and restricted further tree removal and irreversible changes to the historic public park.

More than 400 trees were cut down during an operation in October, intensifying the dispute. Reyes later refused to suspend her injunction against tree-cutting while the administration appealed. The restrictions remain in place, except for work involving trees that present an imminent public-safety threat.

Reyes also named former District of Columbia US Attorney Jessie Liu as a special master to examine whether Justice Department and Interior Department lawyers committed ethical violations during the proceedings.

The inquiry followed conflicting accounts of Trump's redevelopment plans and what government representatives told the court. No finding of misconduct is stated in the information provided here.

Democrats Prepare to Turn Up the Heat

Separately, Representative Jared Huffman, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said on 9 November that he had sent preservation letters to 36 federal agencies and private companies.

The recipients include the National Park Service, the Interior Department, Lockheed Martin and John Deere. The letters request that relevant records be preserved; they do not accuse the companies of destroying documents.

CNN reported that multiple whistleblowers had approached Huffman's committee with concerns that Interior Department records were being discarded ahead of congressional scrutiny. The department rejected the allegations as '100% false', saying it follows federal records-management obligations.

Huffman has signalled that investigations, hearings and subpoenas could follow as Democrats prepare to take control of the committee in January. The year for that changeover should be confirmed before publication.

The administration is also reportedly accelerating several Washington projects, including the proposed triumphal arch and the East Potomac Golf Links and Tidal Basin redevelopments. These projects form part of the wider context for the records concerns, but the article does not establish that documents relating to each project are missing.

Taylor's prediction is that people with direct knowledge could provide evidence even if records are unavailable. Whether investigators will question those people, and what their testimony might show, remains to be seen.