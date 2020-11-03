Sony and Microsoft have been boasting about how their next-generation consoles will optimise current-generation titles to take advantage of the beefier specifications. The PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are all slated to launch next week albeit on different dates and consumers are already eager to play any titles available on day one. Epic Games hopes to make the transition as well and increase its player base which is why "Fortnite" will receive a substantial upgrade unique to each platform.

As expected, the visuals have been adjusted to showcase the capabilities of each respective console. In an official announcement, the developers said: "Next gen = next week!! Once you've taken in that sweet smell of unboxing a brand-new Xbox or PlayStation (or both, if you're super lucky), a next-gen version of 'Fortnite' will be ready and waiting for you to download. The 'Fortnite' builds on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 aren't simply tweaked last-gen builds but new native ones to harness the power of the new consoles!

The game studio added: "If you're already a 'Fortnite' player, you'll easily be able to continue your progress, and if you're new to Fortnite, it'll be a great time to jump in. Whether you're a veteran player or looking to play for the first time, you'll be able to download the game on your new console Day 1 and enjoy a truly "next-gen" 'Fortnite' experience."

For the Xbox Series X and PS5, it's clear that the battle royale shooter will run on native 4K resolution with frame rates locked at 60 fps. Epic Games claims it will have "dynamic visuals and physics" which includes an "interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects."

Epic Games is likewise improving the speed of matchmaking so players can quickly get back into the action after being eliminated. Meanwhile, aside from the performance and cosmetic changes, the PS5 version supposedly touts an even more immersive gameplay thanks to the DualSense controller.

Each of the weapons in "Fortnite" will apparently take advantage of the proprietary haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the new controller. It should produce subtle yet noticeable nuances based on how each item would probably feel in real life. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will hit retailers on Tuesday, Nov. 10, while the PS5 gets a staggered launch date on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Thursday, Nov 19.