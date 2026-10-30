Four members of a peacekeeping operation died when the military helicopter they were aboard crashed near the town of Brčko in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The crash, which happened on 29 October 2026, was captured on camera.

Based on the video, the helicopter appears to have been at a relatively low altitude before crashing. The CH-47 Chinook seemed to be rotating uncontrollably before hitting the ground. However, officials have not confirmed the cause of the accident.

Operation ALTHEA

The European Union Force (EUFOR) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as Operation ALTHEA, confirmed the incident on social media.

'Regarding the incident which occurred in the Gorice area near Brčko, EUFOR can confirm that on the evening of 29 October 2026, an Italian CH-47 Chinook crashed while conducting routine training,' the force's official social media account announced on X.

Regarding the incident which occurred in the Gorice area near BRCKO, EUFOR can confirm that on the evening of 29th October 2026, an Italian CH-47 Chinook crashed, while conducting routine training. Press Release: https://t.co/ht1QmXAZ5w — European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (@euforbih) October 29, 2026

Fifteen personnel were aboard the aircraft. Four died, while all 11 survivors sustained injuries.

The injured personnel have received medical treatment and are in stable condition, according to a press release from EUFOR in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There was no reported damage to civilian infrastructure or property, and no civilians were injured in the crash.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the accident. Operation ALTHEA also asked the public not to spread misinformation.

'EUFOR appeals to all citizens to avoid any misinformation regarding this incident, to refrain from any speculation regarding the nationalities and identities of EUFOR personnel involved, and to refer only to official EUFOR channels for verified updates,' the press release read.

Italian Officials Speak Out

While EUFOR initially urged the public not to speculate about the nationalities of those killed and injured, Kaja Kallas, the European Commission's vice-president and the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, sent condolences to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Italian Minister of Defence Guido Crosetto, as the crash involved an Italian helicopter.

'Deeply saddened, I stand close to our armed forces for the tragedy that occurred in Bosnia. My thoughts go to the families of the victims. A terrible misfortune that shakes the heart of all Italians,' Tajani said.

He also shared that the Italian ambassador to Sarajevo was heading to the crash site, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was preparing the necessary support for those involved.

Abbiamo atteso che la drammatica notizia della morte dei loro cari fosse portata alle famiglie e volevamo evitare che altre centinaia di famiglie vivessero ore di angoscia in attesa di conoscere i nome delle persone coinvolte.

Il nostro momentaneo silenzio non ha impedito che la… — Guido Crosetto (@GuidoCrosetto) October 29, 2026

'We waited for the dramatic news of the death of their loved ones to be delivered to the families and wanted to avoid hundreds of other families experiencing hours of anguish while waiting to know the names of the people involved,' Crosetto said in a statement translated from Italian.

The Italian Defence Ministry subsequently confirmed that two of those killed belonged to the Italian Army and two were members of the Italian Red Cross's Volunteer Military Corps. All 15 people aboard the helicopter were Italian nationals, according to Italian officials.

🇮🇹🇧🇦 Italian military Chinook helicopter CRASHES in Bosnia



An Italian Army ICH-47F helicopter serving with EUFOR reportedly went down near Brčko in northern Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Unconfirmed reports suggest fatalities, but authorities have yet to verify any deaths or disclose… pic.twitter.com/KoNKPHZ3Fb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 29, 2026

Longest-Running Operation

Operation ALTHEA, headquartered in Sarajevo, is the longest-running operation under the European Union's Common Security and Defence Policy, according to European Council President António Costa.

The operation was launched on 2 December 2004 to help maintain peace and security in Bosnia and Herzegovina following the Bosnian War. It took over from a NATO-led peacekeeping mission and supports the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the war.