Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg was left visibly shaken after discovering that her criticism of Israel had been broadcast live during a television interview she believed was taking place off air. The 72-year-old was appearing on Channel 13's morning programme on Monday, 26 October, when a discussion about her career turned political.

After criticising Israel's occupation and settlement policies, she asked whether viewers had heard the exchange and said she thought the programme was on a commercial break. The unexpected on-air moment quickly drew attention, with footage of the exchange subsequently circulating online.

Goldenberg's Comments Broadcast Live

The interview was conducted by presenters Elad Zohar and Yarden Harel, who had invited Goldenberg to discuss her acting career and cultural work. As the conversation shifted towards politics, Goldenberg spoke about losing pride in her national identity and criticised Israeli policies towards Palestinians.

When the presenters attempted to return to her film career, she suddenly asked whether the conversation had been televised. 'Were we on the air?' she asked, according to Israel National News, which reported the exchange on 26 October.

“I no longer feel proud to be Israeli… We are occupiers, yes… wait, i thought we were on commercial break!”Amazing — Israeli actress Chelli Goldenberg accidentally tells the truth when she doesn’t realize she’s live on the air. (H/T @MintPressNews)More: https://t.co/XiUqyw0h4n — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 29, 2026

After the hosts confirmed that it had been live, Goldenberg protested that they had not told her the programme was back on air. 'I thought we were on a commercial break,' she said, expressing shock and saying she did not know what to do.

The programme then went to an advertising break. Goldenberg subsequently returned to address her remarks.

What Did Goldenberg Say About Israel and Occupation?

During the discussion, Goldenberg described Israelis as occupiers and argued that the occupation had contributed to the country's present difficulties. She criticised settlement activity, religious influence and what she called 'Jewish terrorism', while explaining why she no longer felt proud of Israel's direction.

Goldenberg also argued that minorities had a right to struggle for freedom, referring to apartheid-era South Africa and Jewish underground movements during British rule.

Zohar challenged that comparison, citing the killing of Israeli civilians and soldiers during the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023. Harel also disagreed, describing the actress's remarks about resistance as difficult to hear.

The exchange reflected a disagreement over Israeli policies and the interpretation of violence against civilians. Goldenberg's comments were her political opinions, rather than established explanations for the conflict.

Actress Apologises After Live Television Exchange

Goldenberg later apologised to viewers for the intensity of her language, explaining that she had believed she was speaking privately. She described herself as impulsive and passionate, acknowledging that her wording had been more extreme than she intended. She requested clearer camera signals.

However, she also emphasised her attachment to Israel and spoke about volunteering to clean damaged homes in communities near Gaza following the October 2023 attacks. She said she loved her country, comparing her disappointment to a parent watching a child make troubling choices. Goldenberg, who began modelling as a teenager, appeared in the 1978 Israeli film The Band and has worked across film, television and writing.

Footage of the exchange subsequently circulated online in Israel and abroad, attracting criticism from some viewers and support from others. The incident drew attention both to her political comments and to the confusion over whether the cameras were broadcasting.