Seven people are dead after a safari helicopter came down in a remote stretch of northern Kenya, killing five American citizens alongside Ecuador's top intelligence official and his wife. The Eurocopter EC130 B4 crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19 August 2026, while carrying tourists between two wildlife conservancies.

Among the dead is Michele Sensi-Contugi, director general of Ecuador's National Intelligence Centre and a close associate of President Daniel Noboa, along with a senior Telemundo executive. Kenyan authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Aircraft Went Down Minutes Into Flight

The helicopter crashed at approximately 09:13 local time while travelling from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority. The aircraft was flying from the Loisaba wildlife conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro river when it went down, the authority said, confirming there were seven people on board.

The KCAA stated the flight carried 'seven souls on board' at the time of the accident and extended its 'deepest condolences to the families of the victims.' David Nkoroi, the police commander for Samburu County, confirmed to reporters that all seven occupants had died, though he initially withheld their identities pending notification of next of kin.

The helicopter, owned by local operator Lady Lori Helicopters, was carrying guests from luxury tour agency &Beyond according to the operator, which said the cause of the crash had not yet been determined. Kenya Red Cross teams were dispatched to the crash site near Kirish in Samburu County, with additional rescuers sent from Isiolo to reinforce the recovery operation.

Tropic Air Kenya, a separate local operator, said it dispatched two of its own helicopters to assist with the search-and-rescue effort.

Response operations are ongoing following reports of an air incident near Kirish, Samburu County.



Kenya Red Cross emergency response teams are participating in a multi-agency response effort as rescue teams work to access the crash site.



More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/ADYZU9aNYh — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) August 19, 2026

Telemundo Executive and Ecuador's Spy Chief Among Dead

Samburu's police commander confirmed the identities of all seven victims to reporters. The dead were named as Americans Roger Edward Duarte, Adam Martin Hlavaty, Henry Parra and José Alberto Suárez, Ecuadorians Stephany Maria Hollihan Vásconez and Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Kenyan pilot Josh Outram.

The U.S. State Department confirmed five American citizens died in the crash, a figure that includes Hollihan, who held dual U.S. and Ecuadorian citizenship. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement, 'The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance,' adding, 'We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss.'

Suárez was identified by his employer as a senior figure at the Spanish-language broadcaster owned by NBCUniversal, serving as president and general manager of multiple Telemundo-owned stations, the network confirmed following the crash.

Our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who perished in today’s helicopter crash in Samburu County. We are in touch with local authorities and providing consular assistance. — U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya (@USEmbassyKenya) August 19, 2026

Ecuador Mourns Its Intelligence Chief

Sensi-Contugi's death has struck a particular chord in Ecuador, where he was known as a trusted figure inside President Noboa's inner circle. Ecuador's presidency confirmed his death in a statement posted on X, saying, 'In this moment of deep sorrow, the government extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and close associates.'

Sensi-Contugi had been visiting Kenya as a tourist with his wife, Hollihan, and the couple leave behind two children. Ecuador's transport minister paid tribute to the couple directly.

Roberto Luque wrote on X, 'Today Michele and Stephany left us too soon. Thinking of their family, especially their children and parents.' Ecuador's National Assembly went further, ordering flags flown at half-staff for three days.

A statement from the Assembly read, 'In the face of this irreparable loss, we express our profound solidarity and support to their family, friends, and loved ones during this time of deep sorrow.'

The head of Ecuador's National Intelligence Center, Michele Sensi-Contugi, was killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya, according to the Ecuadorian government. His wife also died in the crash near Mount Ololokwe on August 19. pic.twitter.com/BEmLZWYfn2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 19, 2026

El Gobierno Nacional expresa sus más sentidas condolencias ante el sensible fallecimiento de Michele Sensi-Contugi y su esposa Stephany Hollihan. Paz en su tumba. pic.twitter.com/mtqweqYOBM — Presidencia Ecuador 🇪🇨 (@Presidencia_Ec) August 19, 2026

Recurring Hazard for Kenya's Safari Industry

Wednesday's crash adds to a troubling pattern for Kenya's tourism sector, which relies heavily on small aircraft to ferry visitors across vast, roadless wilderness areas. Helicopter crashes have occurred with increasing regularity in Kenya, a country whose vibrant tourism industry depends on domestic carriers to reach remote destinations such as Mount Ololokwe.

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The aircraft involved, a single-engine Eurocopter EC130 B4, is a model widely used across East Africa's safari circuit for its manoeuvrability over dense bush and mountainous terrain. The helicopter, developed by Eurocopter and now manufactured by Airbus Helicopters, has a maximum speed of roughly 178 miles per hour, or 286 kilometres per hour.

Investigators from Kenya's Civil Aviation Authority have not yet indicated whether mechanical failure, weather, or pilot error contributed to the crash. Both governments now face the delicate task of repatriating their citizens' remains while Kenyan investigators work to determine what brought the aircraft down over one of the country's most remote landscapes.