The Ministry of Defence has identified the three Royal Navy personnel who were killed during a helicopter training exercise near Sourton, Devon, in the early hours of 3 June. The victims were named as Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson, Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher and Petty Officer Owen Green, all members of the Commando Helicopter Force.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the deaths on Wednesday, with the Royal Navy releasing details of the three personnel the following day. An investigation is under way into the circumstances of the crash, which occurred during a military training exercise near the edge of Dartmoor.

Among those killed was Lieutenant Fisher, 31, who was widely recognised as Britain's only serving female Royal Navy commando after completing the demanding All Arms Commando Course. The Royal Navy said she was killed during the final assessment phase of her flying training and had been due to receive her pilot's wings later this month.

Read more 'They Served With Excellence' — Three Royal Navy Crew Die After Merlin Helicopter Crashes In Devon 'They Served With Excellence' — Three Royal Navy Crew Die After Merlin Helicopter Crashes In Devon

Service Histories Released by Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Gayson, 42, joined the Royal Navy in 2008 after studying aerospace engineering at the University of Bath. A qualified helicopter pilot and instructor, he served with 845 Naval Air Squadron and held several training and operational roles during his career, including deployments in Norway, Jordan and Afghanistan.

Petty Officer Green, 24, joined the Royal Navy in 2022 and served as an aircrewman with 845 Naval Air Squadron. The Royal Navy said he completed advanced aircrew training and participated in exercises including Hades Warrior, Wyvern Tor 26 and Operation Clockwork 26 in Arctic conditions.

Both men served within the Commando Helicopter Force, which provides aviation support to the Royal Marines and other UK military operations.

We can confirm the names of the three Royal Navy personnel who tragically lost their lives during a helicopter training exercise on 3 June:



Lt Cdr Chris Gayson, 42, Somerset

Lt Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, Surrey

PO Owen Green, 24, Hampshire



🔗https://t.co/25RFAkJdqq pic.twitter.com/ZGSAPPntmB — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) June 4, 2026

Britain's Only Serving Female Royal Navy Commando

Lieutenant Fisher joined the Royal Navy in 2019 after working as a geologist and completing a master's degree in geology at Imperial College London. According to the Royal Navy, she represented Great Britain at the European Age Group Triathlon Championships in 2021 while undertaking flying training.

During a break in her aviation training, Fisher completed the All Arms Commando Course, becoming Britain's only serving female Royal Navy commando. She later served as a watchkeeper on Operation Isotrope, the UK's military response to small boat crossings in the English Channel.

Fisher subsequently joined 846 Naval Air Squadron as part of her training to fly the Merlin Mk4 helicopter. The Royal Navy said she had a particular interest in the tactical aspects of flying and had been due to receive her pilot's wings in June.

Tributes and Investigation

In a statement, the families of the three personnel paid tribute to their loved ones and asked for privacy. Fisher's family described her as 'an extraordinary woman, daughter, sister, and partner,' while Green's family said his death had left them 'devastated.' Gayson's family described him as a dedicated Royal Navy officer and family man.

Air Vice-Marshal Lee Turner, Commander of the Joint Aviation Command, said the loss of the three aviators had caused 'profound sadness' across the command and the Commando Helicopter Force.

Fred Thomas, Labour MP for Plymouth Moor View, also paid tribute to Fisher, describing her as 'a force of nature' and highlighting her work encouraging young people to consider careers in the armed forces.

I am deeply saddened to learn that Lily was among the Navy personnel who lost their lives in the helicopter accident yesterday in Devon. Lily was a force of nature, the only serving female Commando, and inspiration to other young women - and frankly to me as well.



When I met her… pic.twitter.com/w9Q3bxdcV1 — Fred Thomas MP (@FredThomasUK) June 4, 2026

The Royal Navy has asked members of the public not to share footage from the crash site on social media and instead provide any images or recordings to investigators. Authorities have not released details of the aircraft involved or indicated what may have caused the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.