The online world is mourning the loss of Argentine content creator Gaspi after a fatal helicopter crash in Brazil claimed six lives, including American singer Oliver Tree. News of the tragedy spread rapidly across social media, where millions of fans shared tributes, memories and clips from the creator's most popular videos.

Gaspi, whose real name was Gaspar Prim Díaz, built a large following through his unpredictable humour, street interviews and unconventional content style. His sudden death at the age of 23 has left followers across Latin America and beyond reflecting on the influence he had on digital entertainment. Authorities in Brazil are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Who Was Gaspi? The Argentine YouTuber Behind Millions of Followers

Gaspi was an Argentine YouTuber and content creator best known for his comedic videos, public interactions and spontaneous challenges. His content often featured absurd humour and unscripted encounters, helping him stand out in a crowded creator landscape.

The content creator amassed nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 3 million followers on Instagram. He also had more than 700,000 followers and 3.6 million likes on TikTok.

His online personality was energetic, playful and intentionally unpredictable. Through his videos and social media posts, Gaspi cultivated a relatable image that resonated particularly with younger audiences. Fans frequently praised his willingness to embrace awkward situations and turn ordinary interactions into viral entertainment.

He also pursued amateur boxing, transforming from a sedentary lifestyle into a cruiserweight competitor. He lost 26 kg while training for La Velada del Año V, where he ultimately faced fellow content creator Perxitaa.

Over the past several years, Gaspi became one of Argentina's most recognisable digital creators, earning attention beyond YouTube through collaborations, appearances and growing international visibility.

What Was Gaspi's Net Worth?

Gaspi's exact net worth was not publicly disclosed. However, online earnings trackers estimated that his social media activities generated substantial revenue through advertising, sponsorships and brand partnerships.

With a total audience of more than six million followers, Gaspi's estimated earnings were between approximately £443,000 ($600,000) and £665,000 ($900,000) over the past year. His estimated monthly income ranged from around £27,000 ($37,000) to £38,000 ($52,000). Earnings from partnerships and sponsorships were estimated to exceed £740 ($1,000) annually, according to Hafi.

These figures are estimates based on social media analytics and are not independently verified.

Gaspi's income was believed to come primarily from YouTube monetisation, sponsored content and social media campaigns. As his audience continued to grow, industry observers viewed him as one of the rising figures within Argentina's creator economy.

How Gaspi Died in the Brazil Helicopter Crash

Gaspi was among six people killed when two helicopters collided mid-air over the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 14 June 2026. According to authorities, the aircraft struck each other before crashing to the ground, sparking a fire that spread to vehicles below.

Among the victims was singer Oliver Tree, along with Argentine filmmaker Lucas Vignale, Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac, Just Jared reported. Officials confirmed that no one aboard either aircraft survived.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the collision. Preliminary reports indicate the helicopters made contact while airborne before crashing in separate locations within the area. The incident also damaged numerous vehicles and prompted a large emergency response.

As tributes continue to pour in, Gaspi's fans are remembering a creator whose humour, spontaneity and distinctive approach to online content helped him build a devoted audience that stretched far beyond Argentina.