A Pennsylvania state trooper pushed out a window of a wrecked police helicopter before helping his injured colleague escape after a violent collision with a Cessna plane killed its pilot.

The collision occurred near a runway at Carlisle Airport on Wednesday evening as two members of the Pennsylvania State Police aviation unit conducted a training exercise. Both troopers survived and were reported to be in stable condition.

The pilot of the Cessna 150 died at the scene and was believed to have been the aircraft's only occupant. Officials withheld the pilot's identity while relatives were being notified.

Cessna Veered Towards Police Helicopter

Acting Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said the Cessna was descending towards the runway when it suddenly veered towards the police helicopter.

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The Bell 407 helicopter had been operating near the ground over a grassy area beside the runway. Investigators believe the Cessna struck the rear of the helicopter, causing a devastating collision.

The helicopter lost its rotor blades and tail boom before falling onto its side and partially rolling towards its roof. The Cessna broke apart, leaving wreckage scattered across the field.

Bivens described the impact as an extremely violent crash and said the small plane had been cut into numerous pieces.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board described the incident as a mid-air collision. However, state police had not confirmed whether both aircraft were completely off the ground when they struck each other.

The Cessna 150 is a two-seat light aircraft commonly used for pilot training.

Trooper Pushes Out Window to Escape

Both police pilots were initially trapped inside the damaged helicopter after it came to rest on its side.

Corporal Bryce Corman managed to push out one of the aircraft's windows and climb through the opening. He then helped Trooper Jason Mills, who was believed to have suffered more serious injuries, escape through the same window.

Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and small plane crash at Carlisle Airport on Petersburg Road, PA.



Emergency crews are on scene. The helicopter went down in a grassy area at or near the airport. One person is dead and up to two others are injured.



FAA and NTSB have been… pic.twitter.com/BK3Wt2b8hx — Comandante🎖️ (@commandante_) August 20, 2026

The troopers are members of the state police's elite aviation unit. One was expected to leave hospital shortly after the crash, while the other remained under observation and underwent further medical tests.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the hospital where the troopers were receiving treatment and praised the emergency crews and medical teams that responded.

Shapiro said the collision could have resulted in an even greater tragedy for the state police.

Witnesses living near the airport reportedly ran towards the wreckage after hearing the collision. Photographs from the scene showed the helicopter lying on its side, with aircraft debris spread across the grass and emergency vehicles gathered nearby.

Federal Investigation Begins

The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators are expected to examine the flight paths of both aircraft, communications with the airport, pilot actions, weather conditions and the mechanical condition of the Cessna and helicopter.

Officials had not identified what caused the Cessna to veer towards the helicopter. No conclusions about responsibility had been announced.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he had contacted Shapiro following the crash and was monitoring the federal investigation.