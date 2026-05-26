For years, millions of people have sworn that their phones secretly listen to their conversations and serve targeted ads. Cox Media Group took that widely held fear and turned it into a product, marketing an 'Active Listening' service that claimed to use artificial intelligence to detect conversations from smart devices. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has now confirmed that the service never collected a single piece of voice data.

How a Conspiracy Theory Became a Sales Pitch

The FTC announced on 21 May 2026 that CMG Media Corporation, operating as Cox Media Group, along with MindSift LLC and 1010 Digital Works LLC, will pay a combined $930,000 (£690,000) to settle charges of deceptive marketing. Cox Media Group will pay $880,000 (£653,000), while MindSift and 1010 Digital Works will each pay $25,000 (£18,500).

The service was sold to local businesses starting in 2023. Marketing materials stated that the tool could go 'beyond search engine data' by capturing 'every casual conversation between two consumers' through smart devices. Sales teams allegedly told prospective clients that 'voice related behaviours make up 40%-50% of behaviour volumes we consume.'

What the Service Actually Did

According to the FTC's complaint, none of those claims were true. The Active Listening service didn't collect voice data, didn't use AI to monitor conversations, and didn't accurately place ads in customers' desired locations. The companies were simply purchasing consumer email lists from data brokers and reselling them at significant markups.

'Not only did the product these companies marketed not do what they claimed it did, but they also misled potential customers by claiming consumers had opted into this service when it's clear they did not,' said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Why Small Businesses Were the Real Victims

The FTC's findings directly challenge the consent claims. The firms told clients that app users had 'opted in' through standard terms of service agreements. The FTC explicitly ruled that clicking through mandatory terms of service does not constitute opt-in consent for in-home voice surveillance. Had the technology worked as advertised, the collection of voice data without adequate consent would itself have violated Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The fine is relatively small for companies of this size. But the damage to small businesses that bought the service and couldn't afford to waste limited marketing budgets on a fabricated tool is harder to measure. Some of the settlement funds will go toward refunds to affected customers.

A Signal for AI Marketing Claims Going Forward

The case adds to the FTC's growing enforcement record against deceptive AI claims. The agency launched Operation AI Comply in September 2024 to target companies that use AI hype to mislead consumers and businesses. The Cox Media Group settlement shows that regulators won't just pursue companies that misuse AI but also those that falsely claim to use it.

In a statement to WIRED, Cox Media Group said it is 'pleased to have this matter resolved' and that its local marketing team 'relied on marketing materials provided to us by a third-party vendor.' The company said it withdrew the materials and stopped using the product.

All three companies are now banned from misrepresenting the features of their advertising services, the collection and use of voice data, and their geographic targeting capabilities. The proposed consent orders were approved by a 2-0 Commission vote and will be subject to 30 days of public comment before becoming final.

Your phone was never listening. But a major media company bet that you believed it was, and small businesses paid the price.