Samsung is at the forefront of the foldable smartphone segment. Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold series comprise the world's most popular foldable phones.

Samsung's mobile business understandably believes the foldable smartphone market will see an 80 percent growth by 2025. Samsung MX conducted a meeting in the third week of October, according to a report by TheElec.

During the meeting, the company informed parts suppliers that the foldable phone market will grow by up to a whopping 80 percent by 2025. Moreover, Samsung MX suggests Apple will jump on the foldable phone bandwagon in 2024.

However, the Cupertino-based tech firm could make its foray into the foldable space by launching folding tablets and notebooks. In other words, a foldable iPhone isn't likely to see the light of the day anytime soon.

According to Samsung, people in their 20s and 30s are ditching Apple in favour of Samsung foldable phones in South Korea. This is "at a rate three to four times higher than before," the company noted.

Furthermore, the Korean smartphone giant predicted that 90 percent of current foldable phone users are likely to purchase a foldable phone as their next device.

However, industry sources claim that foldable phones have just a 1 percent share of the smartphone market. Nevertheless, foldable smartphone users are highly satisfied with their handsets.

As a result, industry sources think the foldable phone market could grow "substantially." Nevertheless, Samsung suggested there are a few things that need to be changed to boost the popularity of foldable phones.

For instance, foldable phones need to be more compact and lightweight. Also, they need to be more durable, and the screen crease should be reduced.

Interestingly, Samsung wants the next foldable phones to come with a slot for the S-Pen. If this feature comes to fruition, foldable phones will be the most productive handheld devices available on the market.

Aside from this, Samsung wants its future foldable phones to house improved cameras. For those unaware, Samsung did not add a high-end camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 since it would increase the weight of the device.