More details about Samsung's upcoming affordable smartphone dubbed Galaxy A14 have surfaced online. The piece of leaked information includes the camera and battery specs.

Notably, the recently surfaced details imply that the Galaxy A14 will be similar to the Galaxy A13. However, the pocket-friendly handset could bring a few upgrades over its predecessor.

According to a report by Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A14 will draw its juices from a battery with model number EB-BA146ABY. Moreover, the report claims the cell has a 4,900mAh rated capacity.

So, the Korean smartphone giant will probably announce it with a capacity of 5,000mAh. Furthermore, the unannounced Galaxy A-series phone could house a 50MP primary camera.

Regrettably, details about the other rear-mounted cameras are still scarce. Nevertheless, the Galaxy A14 is expected to feature an upgraded selfie camera.

To recap, the Galaxy A13 5G has a 5MP front-mounted shooter. Likewise, the Galaxy A13 comes with an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy A14, on the other hand, could use a 13MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy A14 will sport a 6.8-inch LCD panel that offers a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. In other words, the Galaxy A14 will be slightly larger than its precursor.

Also, Samsung will probably launch the Galaxy A14 by the end of 2022. It will reportedly go on sale in Europe carrying a price tag of around €230.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website earlier this month. The listing reveals the phone has model number SM-A145P.

Moreover, it packs a MediaTek Hello G80 SoC under the hood. This 4G chipset is slightly old but performs extremely well. This chip has a maximum clock frequency of 2.0GHz and it integrates Mali G52 GPU.

The Geekbench listing shows the device will ship with at least 4GB of RAM. Also, it confirms the presence of 64GB of internal storage. However, Samsung might launch a 6GB RAM version as well. Lastly, the phone runs Android 13 OS.