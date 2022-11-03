Still riding high on the success of the Pixel 6a, Google is reportedly prepping to launch a successor to its well-received A-series smartphone. Dubbed Google Pixel 7a, the upcoming phone has been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

The Pixel 7a could turn out to be a pocket-friendly mid-ranger with multiple upgrades over its precursor. For instance, it is likely to come in a ceramic body, support wireless charging, and house flagship-grade cameras.

Earlier reports suggest the Pixel 7a is codenamed Lynx. The word on the street is that the Pixel 7a will be a more premium offering than previously launched A-series phones.

Now, a report by 9to5Google has shed some light on the upcoming Pixel 7a smartphone's key specifications. The report suggests the Pixel 6a successor will feature a flagship camera.

The report claims the Pixel 7a will offer wireless charging support and a myriad of other awe-inspiring features. Past leaks imply that Google will launch the Pixel 7a in 2023.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a could pack the new Tensor G2 chip. Interestingly, the recently unveiled Pixel 7 Pro uses the same processor.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7a will reportedly be the first phone in the Pixel lineup to get a ceramic body. On the downside, the phone's P922 wireless charging chip might only support 5W charging.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 7a might be the first Pixel A-series phone to come with a telephoto sensor. It is worth mentioning here this feature is not available on the vanilla Pixel 7.

To recap, the Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Also, this screen supports a pixel density of 431ppi.

The phone's Google Tensor chipset is paired with a competent Mali-G78 MP20 GPU. Moreover, the Pixel 6a ships with 6GB of RAM.

In the photography department, the Google Pixel 6a houses two rear-mounted cameras. This includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Upfront, the handset houses an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. A 4410mAh battery with 18W fast charging support powers up the entire system.